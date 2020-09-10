Rising star Adiwang open to branching out from MMA

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's latest breakout star Lito Adiwang has been a monster in the ONE Championship Circle.

In his mixed martial arts bouts in ONE Championship, Adiwang has been on a roll, winning all five of his fights with the Singapore-based promotion stretching as far back as his bouts in the ONE Warrior Series back in 2018.

While his mastery in MMA is more than impressive, strawweight contender Adiwang did not wave off the possibility of shifting to other disciplines like kickboxing and Muay Thai.

"The thought has crossed my mind. That's definitely something that I plan for the future," Adiwang told ONE Championship.

"I love fighting and striking, and I can see myself being successful if I make that transition," he added.

But Adiwang has yet to show any signs of slowing down in the MMA scene, with a three-bout winning streak since he signed a six-digit contract with ONE Championship.

"Of course, there's a perfect time for everything... Right now though, I need to focus on my MMA career and prove myself in my division. I want to become an MMA world champion," said Adiwang.

For his MMA champion dreams, Adiwang will have to wait for a new strawweight world titlist apart from his stablemate Joshua Pacio.

Adiwang had already expressed his reluctance to face Pacio for the title.

Should Pacio retain the title for an extended period of time, Adiwang said he would be willing to go up to the flyweight division.