Perasol says UP Maroons did not violate quarantine protocols

MANILA, Philippines – UP head coach Bo Perasol insisted that the Fighting Maroons did not breach any quarantine protocols.

This following reports of a "shootaround" in Cavite back in July, during the time the Diliman-based squad acquired the commitment of NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano.

Reports circulated that the Maroons may have broken quarantine protocols for non-professional athletes after an Instagram story posted by Maroon Bright Akhuetie on a court last August 1 raised questions.

Perasol remained adamant that only Akhuetie, himself and one of his relatives were in the court — the two of them simply serving as "ball boys" for Akhuetie.

"As long as one person shooting around is not a violation, we did not violate any rule," said Perasol.

The UP mentor said he was also open to investigations by any governing body like the UAAP.

"Anybody can investigate about it," he said.

The allegations against the Maroons come at the heels of the UAAP's investigation of claims of quarantine violations of fellow member schools UST and NU.