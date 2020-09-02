COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Perasol says UP Maroons did not violate quarantine protocols
UP head coach Bo Perasol
Keith Magcaling/UP MBT social media team
Perasol says UP Maroons did not violate quarantine protocols
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - September 2, 2020 - 7:17pm

MANILA, Philippines – UP head coach Bo Perasol insisted that the Fighting Maroons did not breach any quarantine protocols.

This following reports of a "shootaround" in Cavite back in July, during the time the Diliman-based squad acquired the commitment of NU Bullpups standouts Carl Tamayo and Gerry Abadiano.

Reports circulated that the Maroons may have broken quarantine protocols for non-professional athletes after an Instagram story posted by Maroon Bright Akhuetie on a court last August 1 raised questions.

Perasol remained adamant that only Akhuetie, himself and one of his relatives were in the court — the two of them simply serving as "ball boys" for Akhuetie.

"As long as one person shooting around is not a violation, we did not violate any rule," said Perasol.

The UP mentor said he was also open to investigations by any governing body like the UAAP.

"Anybody can investigate about it," he said.

The allegations against the Maroons come at the heels of the UAAP's investigation of claims of quarantine violations of fellow member schools UST and NU.

BO PERASOL UAAP UP MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto begins NBA G League journey
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Sotto, along with Filipino-American Jalen Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Jonathan Kuminga and Princepal Singh, is currently...
Sports
fbfb
Exclusive
‘Gamer Girls’ is a haven for women in esports
By Michelle Lojo | 8 hours ago
One of GGP’s main goals is to create a safe space for women gamers to enjoy plying their trade without fear of being...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines first women's pro hoops league eyes January 2021 debut
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Though stymied by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the second season of the WNBL — this time as a professional...
Sports
fbfb
Saso-Suzuki JLPGA duel looms
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
The stakes are a little bit smaller but the rewards remain greater for a record-chasing Yuka Saso, who will be shooting for...
Sports
fbfb
Venus Williams out of US Open in first round for first time
7 hours ago
Venus Williams bowed out of the US Open in the first round for the first time in her professional career on Tuesday (Wednesday,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
55 minutes ago
NCAA ends broadcast deal with ABS-CBN
By Joey Villar | 55 minutes ago
After just five years, the NCAA on Tuesday officially terminated the remainder of its 10-year contract with ABS-CBN.
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
No urgency for Gilas to resume training
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Even as restricted training has resumed for the professional dribblers, the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas is in no rush...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Fate of UST, NU now on hands of IATF, UAAP
By John Bryan Ulanday | 4 hours ago
Both UST and NU already presented their cases and submitted reports before the said parties Tuesday night, prompting the UAAP...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Philippine football squads return to practice
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
After months of hiatus due to the health crisis, the professional footballers are finally seeing action again.
Sports
fbfb
7 hours ago
UFC teams up with China to prepare athletes for Olympics
7 hours ago
The Ultimate Fighting Championship will help train a range of Chinese Olympic athletes to get them in shape for next summer's...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with