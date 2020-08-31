COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
This ex-Ateneo Team B cager has found his coaching calling in the US
Karbala “KG” Gueye
Photo from Rick Olivares
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 31, 2020 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – Senegal native Karbala “KG” Gueye was in line to be the Ateneo Blue Eagles’ first African center. Before moving up to college, the 6’11” man in the middle starred for Reedley International School Silverbacks along with former Blue Eaglets play Jay Javelosa.

And yet, Gueye was unable to wear the blue and white in the UAAP as the honor when to Chibueze Ikeh, who helped Ateneo to a UAAP title in Season 80 (after which Angelo Kouame replaced him). Gueye did play for Ateneo’s Team B aspirant’s squad. 

The Senegalese basketball player left to try his luck in Spain where he played for the Canarias Basketball Academy for two years. 

The basketball institute plays in the Spanish Basketball Federation with their Under-16 and Under-18 teams. The school also competes in the Euroleague Basketball Nike International Junior Tournament as well as tournaments in the United States such as the MaxPreps Tournament, the Hoop Group Under Armour and the Adidas nations.

It was while he was at CBA where Utah State University Eagles head coach Scott Fields heard about the nearly seven-foot jumping jack, who liked to play defense. He was then brought over to Utah State University where he red-shirted pending his residency. 

Unfortunately, Gueye suffered a pinch nerve of the worst kind that prematurely ended his basketball dreams. 

“I tried to hide my injury but it got so bad that the Utah State University coaches soon spotted it,” related Gueye.

“It hurt because I was not able to fulfill my basketball dreams,” noted KG. “I was young and I saw others my age able to play and pursue their basketball goals.”

Gueye was lost and didn’t know what to do next. He got to speak to his former Ateneo head coach Bo Perasol, who imparted some important advice that resonated deep in him. 

“Coach Bo said, ‘whatever you do in life, you have to make sure you leave a legacy and make an impact on people’s lives.’”

“I also remember that my other Ateneo coach, assistant Gene Afable, was telling me that I could make a good coach if I chose to follow that track. After I gave it a lot of thought, I just jumped right into coaching. At least, I was still involved in the game.”

Sharing that knowledge and what experience he has had has allowed him to coach in Westminster HighSchool in Adams County, Colorado. 

“I am now a player development coach for Westminster High School. And I have been able to help several kids from Senegal get scholarships here in the USA.”

Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
Sports
