COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Danny Moran and the Henry V. Moran Foundation’s (Moran Foundation) “Liga Eskwela Futsal” program
Courtesy of Rick Olivares
Futsal: A rapidly growing sport
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - August 7, 2020 - 11:50am

MANILA, Philippines — As of 2020, over 500 public schools (298 in Metro Manila) spread across seven regions in the Philippines were playing futsal largely through the efforts of Danny Moran and the Henry V. Moran Foundation’s (Moran Foundation) “Liga Eskwela Futsal” program.

This was a result of several years of work by the Moran Foundation in collaboration with the Philippine Football Federation. Interestingly, the impetus for the growth of futsal in the country came from a suggestion from the then Chilean Ambassador to the Philippines Roberto Mayorga, who pitched the idea of doing an Ambassador’s Cup to the Moran Foundation’s Chairman Danny Moran, Team Socceroo, and the University of Asia & Pacific. 

That Ambassador’s Cup took on a World Cup feel with different embassies adopting a community team for the competition.

The success of the Ambassador’s Cup led to Moran wanting to bring the game of futsal to public schools with the help of the Department of Education. A former national team football player in the 1970s, Danny saw in futsal a game that can be easily implemented in the public school and Philippine community setting, and he also saw a format that can quickly improve the skills and technique of young children with the higher number of ball contact and touches.

The Liga Eskwela program began in 2016 with 11 schools with Physical Education teachers being taught the rudiments of the game while forming their own programs. That led to a futsal festival which to this day, is held every January at La Salle Greenhills. Furthermore, futsal has been approved to be a demonstration sport for elementary schoolgirls in the 2020 Palarong Pambansa.  The PSC also reintroduced futsal as a sport for boys and girls at their annual Batang Pinoy games.

The entry of international insurance provider Allianz in 2018 gave the platform for young boys and girls to take the sport on. The Allianz Youth Futsal Invitational is a youth tournament held in eight regions across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao that complements Palarong Pambansa with tournaments for U14 and U16 boys and girls.

In 2019, seeing the growth and potential of futsal the Moran Foundation invited futsal legend Victor Hermans to assess the growth of the sport in the Philippines. 

Hermans, who is Dutch, has skippered six national teams; three of which he led to the Futsal World Cup. 

Hermans toured the Philippines watching the Palarong Pambansa and Allianz games in Bacolod, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo and Laguna. He came away with the conclusion that the game has tremendous potential, and that the Philippines is a sleeping giant in the sport.

As a result, the PFF conducted the first Asian Football Confederation Level 2 coaching course in the country last May 2019 with Vic Hermans as the instructor working with potential coaches, who will hopefully apprentice under the Dutchman.  This was also followed up by Vic Hermans also conducting the AFC Level 1 course later in the same year with the top graduates of the Level 2 course assisting him in teaching.

Today – although the sport, much like everything that has been put on hold by the covid-19 pandemic — is moving on to greater heights. At the National University campus in Laguna, the Inspire Academy, and Raya School will pioneer a futsal scholarship program for girls that will bring together fifteen of the best female futsal players ages 16-18 who will train exclusively under Hermans. 

The ultimate target is to have a long term training program to support a core training pool of a futsal women’s team that will hopefully compete in the Southeast Asian Games, Youth Olympic Games, and ultimately, AFC competition.

FUTSAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipino tennis ace Miko Eala hits with world No. 2 Nadal
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
A product of the Rafa Nadal Academy in Malloca, Spain, Eala rubbed shoulders with the tennis legend himself.
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera relishes fatherhood amid MMA break
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
After all his accolades throughout his career, Vera now adds the title of father to his long list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbfb
Michael Pacquiao learns to rap
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Michael Pacquiao has stepped out the shadow of his legendary father Manny and started to carve his own name in a whole different...
Sports
fbfb
Alyssa’s pandemic lessons
By Joaquin Henson | August 7, 2020 - 12:00am
Volleyball phenom Alyssa Valdez was a guest on The Philippine STAR’s sports talk show “Beyond The Game With The Dean” last week and shared some of the lessons she’s learned during this pandemic....
Sports
fbfb
KaTropa eye training bubble outside NCR
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The TNT KaTropa are considering Option B of the PBA’s training resumption plans, eyeing their sessions outside Metro...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 minutes ago
Boxers champion face masks under 'new normal'
2 minutes ago
The "Nano Wave Mask" features a dynamic, filtered and unidirectional mask that gives the wearer both comfort and protection...
Sports
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Philippines' top karateka thumbs down immediate return to national team
By Joey Villar | 58 minutes ago
It may take wounds to heal before the world’s second best online men’s karateka would get to wear the national...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Futsal: A rapidly growing sport
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The ultimate target is to have a long term training program to support a core training pool of a futsal women’s team...
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
Giant Olympic rings in Tokyo towed away for maintenance
20 hours ago
A giant set of Olympic rings installed off Tokyo's waterfront was towed away for inspections and maintenance Thursday after...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Cignal stalwarts Daquis, Espejo clash in Mobile Legends tourney
By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
Cignal stars Rachel Anne Daquis and Marck Espejo showcased their esports skills in the Mobile Legends tournament organized...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with