Golf clubs impose stricter measures
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - August 1, 2020 - 5:52pm

MANILA, Philippines — Several golf clubs in areas kept under GCQ (general quarantine community) have started to implement stricter measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus with two even enforcing a shutdown to disinfect and sanitize.

Splendido Taal Golf Club and Calatagan Golf Club, both in Batangas, are requiring guest players to accomplish a travel history form and will have to send a copy of their passports and/or ID cards indicating the date of birth, residence/address to prevent the risk of possible virus transmission.

Mt. Malarayat Golf and Club, which reported the first death case due to the virus two weeks ago, and Summit Point Golf and Country Club, both in Lipa City, Batangas, said checkpoints are placed on strategic areas and non-Lipa residents are required to present medical certificates.

Although Lipa City is currently under lockdown, Mt. Malarayat said it will remain open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays until further notice.
Meanwhile, Valley Golf in Antipolo closed its weekend operations after a member was tested positive for Covid-19 Thursday. It immediately undertook fumigation as well as contact tracing for all those who might have been exposed to the infected member.

Though COVID-19-free, Canlubang Golf and Country Club in Laguna still imposed a temporary closure due to the rising cases in business establishments around the golf complex.

“We are all aware that COVID-19 cases continue to rise around us. While we do not have cases yet at the club, we feel that unless we take stricter measures, it will be a matter of time when we will also be affected,” said CGCC in a statement.

“As a safety measure, club management deemed it prudent to temporarily close the club. We hope the members understand and appreciate the club’s precautionary action,” it added.

Manila Southwoods has earlier closed shop to disinfect and sanitize following a number of infections among it workforce.

All golf clubs are actually maintaining the same guidelines and safety protocols imposed by the IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force) last June, including advance booking, one-player, one-cart rule, 20-minute, tee-time intervals, and no use of locker rooms and no dine-in.

