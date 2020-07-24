MPBL readies PBA-bound players with physicality, maturity

MANILA, Philippines — For a lot of-up-and-coming basketball players, playing in the PBA is the usual goal. Asia's first play-for-pay cage league is a common destination for collegiate standouts.

But some players take a longer path to the league, like former Manila Stars Chris Bitoon and Aris Dionisio, who stopped over at the Sen. Manny Pacquiao-founded Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL).

Both Bitoon and Dionisio acknowledged that the extra step toward achieving their PBA dream was more than just a stepping stone, with valuable lessons picked up along the way.

The former MPBL players recently talked about their learnings going into the big leagues on Tiebreaker Vods' The Crossover Podcast.

"Mare-ready kami dito [sa PBA] dahil yung game ng MPBL sobrang physical eh, no blood no foul talaga... Eh sa PBA talagang ganon din eh," Bitoon, who currently has a contract with the embattled Blackwater Elite, said.

"Hindi na kami magugulat pagdating sa PBA na ah, ganito pala kabigat yung game dito," he added.

Bitoon also acknowledged that it was the MPBL that propelled him from an unknown prospect to a cager who turned heads from the country's top basketball league.

For his part, Dionisio said that the semi-pro league gave him a chance to mature enough to bring his game to the next level and dream higher.

"Mas nag mature ako nung napunta ako sa MPBL, dahil nung collegiate ang iniisip ko lang talaga makagraduate tapos uwi na akong Bulacan, okay na sa akin yun," the Magnolia Hotshots rookie said.

"Nung time na tinawagan ako ni Coach Philip na magkakaroon daw ng team na Manila Stars, pinapunta ako kaya ayun, sabi ko sana magamit ako dito para maachieve ko yung goal ko. Hindi ako nabigo," he added.

It's not just Bitoon and Dionisio. There are also other MPBL players like Alaska Aces signee Allyn Bulanadi, who played for the Basilan Steel, and San Juan Knights' Mike Ayonayon and Cebu-Casino Ethyl Alcohol's Will Maloney, who will be heading to the NLEX Road Warriors.

Exposing players to a similarly high level of play, the MPBL is certainly a good breeding ground for the PBA's next generation of stars.