Natalie Uy during the 30th Southeast Asian Games
STAR/File
After record-setting feat, pole vaulter Natalie Uy eyes Tokyo Olympics
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 3:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – Setting a new Philippine record was just the beginning for star pole vaulter Natalie Uy, who has locked her sights on making it all the way to the Tokyo Olympics.

The Filipino-American ace last week leaped for a new national record of 4.30 meters at the UCS Pink Panther Pit in North Carolina, smashing her gold medal-winning performance of 4.25 meters last December in the 30th SEA Games.

But she is not done just yet as she sets an ultimate goal of reaching the 4.70-meter qualifying mark to fly the flag high in the world's biggest sporting conclave.

“I think that fuel that I cannot see how far I can go. I’ve set my goal. If I don’t give my all, I’d be so angry with myself for like, kind of giving up,” said Uy in the Tiebreakers Times’ So She Did! podcast presented by SMART.

“And this inner desire to see what I can do, how far I can go in the sports. All the challenges are just another kind of bump in the road. You just have to keep going.”

With a solid stepping stone now after a national record milestone, Uy is extra motivated to stay in tip-top shape once the remaining qualifiers for the Olympics resume from its indefinite postponement due to the pandemic.

Uy is looking to make it a double-triumph for Philippine pole vault with EJ Obiena already booking his ticket in the men's category.

Boxers Irish Magno and Eumir Marcial along with gymnast Caloy Yulo are the other Olympics-bound Pinoy athletes.

