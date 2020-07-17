De Guzman, Ibanez, Antonio in 1-2-3 finish

MANILA, Philippines — International Master Ricky de Guzman overcame a first-round defeat to lead a 1-2-3 finish by the Philippines in the Zone 3.3 qualifier of the Asian Seniors Online Chess Championships Wednesday night.

De Guzman, 58, succumbed to Malaysian Lee Soi Hock in the opening round but recovered and swept his last six games including the final round versus Indonesian Rudijanto Majella to end up on top with countrymen Rudy Ibanez and Grandmaster Joey Antonio with six points apiece.

The former Asian Junior champion took the top spot by virtue of the highest tiebreak score.

Ibanez, who is coaching Arellano and PUP in collegiate chess, took second while Antonio third.

The 58-year-old Antonio, who is part of the national team to the first FIDE Online Olympiad late this month, zoomed to the solo lead after winning his first five outings but then slowed down with two straight draws.