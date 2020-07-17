ABL cancels 2019-20 season

MANILA, Philippines — The ASEAN Basketball League has officially aborted its 10th season.

After four months of evaluation, the 10-team regional league decided to scrap the 2020 season for good due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The ABL board have met and announces today that the ABL Season 2019-2020 will be deemed concluded as there is no safe way to complete the remaining fixtures,” the league said in a statement.

The ABL came up with plans to salvage the season, including holding games behind closed doors or playing a short season.

But with the continuous lockdown measures and travel restrictions worldwide, the ABL ruled it improbable, given its regional nature that requires home-and-away format.

“This decision is not an easy one and has not been made lightly. The overriding factor of our social responsibility, health, and the well-being of all our stakeholders was at the forefront of the discussion,” the ABL said.