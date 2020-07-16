COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Alab Pilipinas during the 10th ASEAN Basketball League season
Facebook/ABL
ABL scraps season due to COVID-19
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — The ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) has officially scrapped its 10th season due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the ABL deemed that there is "no safe way" to complete the remaining fixtures.

Philippine squad Alab Pilipinas' efforts to regain the ABL crown were stymied by the cancellation. They finished the season ranked second in the standings.

However, the regional league remained committed into continuing its operations into next year after reports of a league shutdown surfaced last week.

"We will now turn our efforts into planning for the next ASEAN Basketball League season in 2021 and hope to make announcements on the 11th ABL Season after completing consultations among the teams," the statement read.

The ABL season announced a hiatus last March amid the pandemic with Alab Pilipinas one of the teams requesting for the stoppage.

