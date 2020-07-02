COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Kobe Bryant
AFP
Mamba Out: Kobe Bryant documentary to air this July
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 2, 2020 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — An eight-part documentary on the late Kobe Bean Bryant is set to premiere this month.

Produced by ClutchPoints, "The Final Ring" will commemorate Bryant's final title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010.

The documentary will reportedly feature interviews from Bryant's teammates like Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace and Derek Fisher.

It will be available for viewing on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts of ClutchPoints.

The first two episodes will be released on July 5 and July 8, respectively (July 6, July 9 Manila time). Two episodes will then be released every Sunday and Wednesday of the weeks thereafter until July 29 (July 30).

Bryant played 20 seasons with the NBA, all with the Lakers where he won a total of five NBA Championships.

He is also fourth on the NBA's all-time leading scoring list.

Bryant died at the age of 41 last January after a helicopter carrying him, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California.

He has since been posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Honoring everyday heroes
By Joaquin Henson | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Ben Canlas would’ve turned 19 yesterday.
Sports
fbfb
WATCH: Kai Sotto shows off ridiculous vertical leap
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The video shows Sotto getting a running start before leaping up to an 11' 11.5" vertical, half an inch short of a staggering...
Sports
fbfb
PBA to play sooner than later?
By Joaquin Henson | 5 days ago
The PBA may restart its suspended 45th season sooner than expected if the IATF gives its go-signal once Metro Manila is placed...
Sports
fbfb
Iran’s Kazemi rules FIBA 'Dunk of the Decade' poll
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Iranian big man Arsalan Kazemi stood the tallest over 31 foes from around the world as his towering slam got hailed as the...
Sports
fbfb
Why Pasaol stuck to UE
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
There were several high-caliber basketball players who almost suited up for La Salle but didn’t for one reason or ...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Mamba Out: Kobe Bryant documentary to air this July
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The documentary will reportedly feature interviews from Bryant's teammates like Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace and Derek F...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Zion Williamson named NBA 2K21 Next Gen cover athlete
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After naming Portland's Damian Lillard as the cover for current gen systems, Williamson is set to star in the game's next...
Sports
fbfb
Silver says no options are risk-free
July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
NBA commissioner Adam Silver says there are no risk-free options to finishing the season in a coronavirus pandemic but the league’s bubble plan is the safest, most responsible way.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
HD Spikers part ways with Barroga
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Cignal will have a new head coach at the resumption of Philippine Superliga play as longtime mentor Edgar Barroga was no longer re-signed.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Younghusbands vow involvement in Philippine football after retirement
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Speaking during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Crossover Podcast, the two brothers revealed their end goal of coaching...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with