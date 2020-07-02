Mamba Out: Kobe Bryant documentary to air this July

MANILA, Philippines — An eight-part documentary on the late Kobe Bean Bryant is set to premiere this month.

Produced by ClutchPoints, "The Final Ring" will commemorate Bryant's final title with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2010.

The documentary will reportedly feature interviews from Bryant's teammates like Pau Gasol, Metta World Peace and Derek Fisher.

It will be available for viewing on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube accounts of ClutchPoints.

The first two episodes will be released on July 5 and July 8, respectively (July 6, July 9 Manila time). Two episodes will then be released every Sunday and Wednesday of the weeks thereafter until July 29 (July 30).

Bryant played 20 seasons with the NBA, all with the Lakers where he won a total of five NBA Championships.

He is also fourth on the NBA's all-time leading scoring list.

Bryant died at the age of 41 last January after a helicopter carrying him, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed in Calabasas, California.

He has since been posthumously inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame.