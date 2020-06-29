Mondahmin Cup delayed by rains

MANILA, Philippines — Due to adverse weather conditions, organizers of the Earth Mondahmin Cup decided to postpone Sunday’s final round of the $2.1 million event, setting the stage for a first-ever Monday finish in 23 years of LPGA Tour of Japan.

Heavy rains forced organizers to delay yesterday’s final round at the Camelia Hills Country Club in Chiba, scheduled to start at 10 a.m., by three hours. But they decided to move it altogether to another day since it would be difficult for all surviving 70 players in 24 groups to finish the competition by 7 p.m.

The event was the first in the JLPGA calendar this season after a four-month break due to COVID-19 pandemic with Monday’s weather forecast pegged at cloudy with occasional rain showers.

Yuka Saso will thus have an extra day to re-plan her final round charge after reeling farther back by six strokes with a 71 Saturday as Mizuki Tanaka kept her three-shot lead intact after 54 holes.