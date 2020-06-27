COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jamie Malonzo
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Malonzo tops online dunk contest
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - June 27, 2020 - 4:29pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jamie Malonzo copped the first-ever online “Home Jam: Dunkers Only” contest, besting fellow collegiate stars Juan Gomez De Liaño and Thirdy Ravena in a close tiff Saturday afternoon.

The high-flying La Salle stalwart and PBA D-League second overall draft pick flashed a finesse off-the-bounce windmill slam to cap off the three-round dunk-off with 59 points.

The UP guard De Liaño and Japanese B. League-bound Ravena from Ateneo was just razor-thin behind with 58 and 57 markers, respectively.

Malonzo, a member of UAAP Season 82 Mythical First team, started the jamfest by leaping over his friend for a one-handed slam worth 19 points before coming up with perfect scores in the succeeding rounds.

His superb performance also included a reverse dunk off an assist all the way from the second floor of his residence in the second round, where De Liaño (off-the-bounce dunk) and Ravena (windmill) also scored perfect 20 points.

In the end though, it was the Marinerong Pilipino rookie’s picturesque windmill jam that scored the difference for two-time FIBA Under-18 Slam Dunk champion Kobe Paras and Northport Batang Pier star guard Robert Bolick, who served as judges in the historic event.

This inaugural dunk-off among the UAAP stars was in partnership with ABS-CBN Sports in a bid to continue showcasing collegiate athletes’ greatness and engaging with the fans at home while the sports industry is still on break due to the pandemic.

Three-point shootout, skills competition and other events allowed to be performed at home for community quarantine protocols compliance are up next in the coming weeks following this successful first competition.

