COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
GM Darwin Laylo
Laylo downs Antonio in online bullet chess
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - June 8, 2020 - 3:04pm

MANILA, Philippines – Darwin Laylo made up for his bullet chess heartbreak by turning back fellow Grandmaster Joey Antonio, 15-13, in their online showdown Sunday night.

Leading by just a point, 7-5, 6.5, after their first 14 matches, Laylo, 39, strung together five straight wins to build enough cushion to weather Antonio’s furious fightback and clinch the race-to-15 duel.

The feat sealed the Marikina City native a P20,000 purse courtesy of sportsman and gaming consultant Kim Zafra while avenging his 2.5-6.5 defeat to Antonio in their first encounter a year ago.

It also helped soothed the pain suffered by Laylo after heartbreaking collapse in the semifinals of the first Philippine Bullet Chess Championship hours earlier that cost him a spot in the Grand Finals set Saturday.

“I had problems with my net connection and lost my last two games when two draws would have sufficed for me to make the top 16,” said Laylo, who made it to the Philippine team that will represent the country in next year’s World Chess Olympiad in Russia.

Meanwhile, New York-based GM Mark Paragua rode on his successful campaign in the Philippine Bullet Championship by topping the National Bullet League’s Week 10 event ahead of American GMs Andrew Tang and Aleksander Lenderman.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Former Ginebra star Joey Loyzaga on his PBA career and the great Caloy Loyzaga
By Rick Olivares | 3 days ago
Former PBA star Joey Loyzaga has lived in Australia for almost two decades now. In that time, he hasn’t watched a lot...
Sports
fbfb
Sydney makes surprise bid for Fury-Wilder rematch
1 hour ago
Australian city Sydney has made an audacious bid to host a blockbuster heavyweight rematch between Tyson Fury and Deontay...
Sports
fbfb
The hard road ahead
By Bill Velasco | June 8, 2020 - 12:00am
“There is no revenge like oblivion, for it is the entombment of the unworthy in the dust of their nothingness.” – Baltasar Gracian
Sports
fbfb
Ben Mbala reveals he almost suited up for Ateneo
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Speaking on Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospects Pod, Mbala revealed that playing for the Ateneo Blue Eagles was actually his first...
Sports
fbfb
2021 or never for Tokyo
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
It looks like it’s “2021 or never” for the Tokyo Olympics.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Laylo downs Antonio in online bullet chess
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Darwin Laylo made up for his bullet chess heartbreak by turning back fellow Grandmaster Joey Antonio, 15-13, in their online...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Irish Magno, other Filipino boxers ready for recall from Baguio
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
As part of belt-tightening measures due to the financial effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Baguio-based pugs are scheduled...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Continued financial backing eyed for triathletes Mangrobang, Kilgroe
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Triathlon Association of the Philippines will ask the continued financial support to its Olympic hopefuls Kim Mangrobang...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo, D'Angelo Russell join anti-racism protests
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Minnesota Timberwolves' D'Angelo Russell are two of the latest NBA stars to join demonstrations...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Who's in, who's out: NBA to use winning percentage in playoffs
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
The NBA has decided to use winning percentage as the determining factor in seeding of teams for the playoffs of the 2019-20...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with