With quarantine restrictions easing up in most of parts of the country, however, hopes are high for the swim-bike-run sport to hit the coasts and the roads again soon under the "new normal" conditions.
Triathlon eyes August return
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - June 2, 2020 - 5:18pm

MANILA, Philippines – Triathlon, which has enjoyed tremendous boom and popularity the last few years, sets out for a grand return in August with new protocols and guidelines lined up to ensure the health and safety of all participants and personnel.

At least two big endurance races were put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak last March with Ironman officials also forced to postpone another 5150 event and a 70.3 championship.

“We’re working on the August race,” said Princess Galura, general manager of Sunrise Events, Inc., put up in 2008 by sportsman Wilfred Uytengsu to stage world-class triathlon events and likewise place the country in the sports tourism map around the world.

Now part of the Ironman Group, SEI has been staging over a dozen events per year with exclusive rights to the Ironman, 5150, 70.3, Xterra, IronGirl and IronKids events, drawing veteran and rising triathletes from around the world, including the local aces.

But COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has forced organizers of virtually every sports group in the world to cancel or postpone events they had planned years ago with local organizers calling off the Alveo Ironman 70.3 in Davao City and the Penong’s 5150 triathlon in Tagum, Davao del Norte.

With quarantine restrictions easing up in most of parts of the country, however, hopes are high for the swim-bike-run sport to hit the coasts and the roads again soon under the “new normal” conditions.

“We already have protocols up for discussion with the LGUs (local government units),” added Galura.

Meanwhile, five big events have already been lined up for 2021, when an effective vaccine against the virus is expected to be developed, including the Penong’s 5150, the Alaska Fortified IronKids, the Alveo Ironman 70.3, the Go for Gold’s Sun Sprint and the Sun Life 5150.

This developed as the world triathlon reviewed preparations for the second half of the year and the next season while giving the green light to World Triathlon COVID-19 prevention guidelines for event organizers document, which includes measures for maintaining social distancing and guidelines necessary to guarantee the health and safety of all participants.

These guidelines are aimed at helping event organizers cope efficiently and effectively in the “new normal” times. The recommendations include the monitoring, at events, of participants’ health and the daily taking of body temperature. The use of masks and gloves has also been recommended in all non-competition activities.

Each local organizing committee is also advised to work with the local authorities covering three stages, including risk assessment, surveillance and response with emphasis on social distancing and hygiene provisions.

Social activities, other than the competition itself, is out of the equation with guidelines also impacting on medal ceremonies and race briefings with every aspect of the competition to be reviewed while taking into consideration the physical distancing in the start, swim, exit, bike, run, finish, penalty boxers, aid stations and others.

