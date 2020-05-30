Denden Lazaro makes PVL return, signs with Choco Mucho

MANILA, Philippines — Denden Lazaro is making a move from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) back to rival league Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

After playing for PSL squad Petron Blaze Spikers and winning a gold medal in the Grand Prix, Lazaro is headed for PVL's Choco Mucho.

The Flying Titans, who debuted in last year's edition of the PVL, include Lazaro's former Ateneo Lady Eagles teammates Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Lazaro began her club career in the PVL in 2014 with PLDT before going to the PSL in 2018.

The 28-year-old libero will play under current Lady Eagles coach Oliver Almadro.

Lazaro will be a welcome addition to the Choco Mucho squad, which finished seventh in the 2019 PVL Open Conference.

She officially announced her signing to the club on Twitter Saturday morning.