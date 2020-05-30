YOUR GUIDE TO LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Denden Lazaro
Instagram/Dennise Lazaro-Revilla
Denden Lazaro makes PVL return, signs with Choco Mucho
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2020 - 11:51am

MANILA, Philippines — Denden Lazaro is making a move from the Philippine Superliga (PSL) back to rival league Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

After playing for PSL squad Petron Blaze Spikers and winning a gold medal in the Grand Prix, Lazaro is headed for PVL's Choco Mucho.

The Flying Titans, who debuted in last year's edition of the PVL, include Lazaro's former Ateneo Lady Eagles teammates Bea de Leon and Maddie Madayag.

Lazaro began her club career in the PVL in 2014 with PLDT before going to the PSL in 2018.

The 28-year-old libero will play under current Lady Eagles coach Oliver Almadro.

Lazaro will be a welcome addition to the Choco Mucho squad, which finished seventh in the 2019 PVL Open Conference.

She officially announced her signing to the club on Twitter Saturday morning.

PVL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Book on life of Kobe Bryant scheduled for 2021
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Titled "Remember His Name: The Rise of Kobe Bryant", the book will cover Bryant's childhood and his career in Lower Merion...
Sports
fbfb
Jawo ordinary player or complete package?
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The heated Crispa-Toyota rivalry seems to have reignited at this time of the pandemic-forced lockdown.
Sports
fbfb
When Manny faced Melvin
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
It was on Sept. 13, 1997, when Manny Pacquiao battled Melvin Magramo in a 10-round bout at the Cebu Coliseum.
Sports
fbfb
How Coach Ato Badolato helped many a basketball player
By Rick Olivares | 23 hours ago
Edmundo “Ato” Badolato is a coaching legend in the high school ranks. Under his tutelage, he turned the San Beda...
Sports
fbfb
UP women's basketball team creates masks to help indigent members
By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Called the "Sister Maroon" program, the cagebelles are selling cloth masks to generate funds to support less fortunate teammates...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
26 minutes ago
Minnesota Timberwolves' Towns, Okogie join in rally in support of George Floyd
By Luisa Morales | 26 minutes ago
Held at the Minneapolis City Hall Rotunda, Towns and Okogie showed their support for Floyd, who died in police custody after...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NBA plans July 31 return
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After months of uncertainty on the fate of the 2019-20 NBA season, details of a return plan are starting to take shape.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Olympic hoop dream alive
By Joaquin Henson | 13 hours ago
The Philippines isn’t giving up on the dream to play basketball in the Tokyo Olympics with the hope hinged on the outcome...
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Nationals get discount on goods, etc. but...
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
Good news and bad news for national athletes and coaches.
Sports
fbfb
13 hours ago
Hopes high for local tour to resume
By Dante Navarro | 13 hours ago
As quarantine restrictions eased up in regions serving as regular stops of the Philippine Golf Tour, hopes are high for the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with