Stay fit in quarantine with Nike community workouts

MANILA, Philippines — One of the struggles of staying home during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is keeping ourselves fit and healthy.

Key to boost our immune system against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), regular exercise is a must.

But with sports facilities and gyms closed as the quarantine drags on, people are searching for alternatives as they keep themselves physically active during their time at home.

One of the alternatives is joining online exercise classes like Nike's community workouts.

Hosted by sports figures across the country, the community workouts provide an interactive and effective way to keep your body working despite limited spaces and equipment at home.

Already in its fifth week of community workouts, three more sessions are available until the end of the week for those interested to join.

De La Salle University products Jeron Teng and Aljun Melecio will host a session Wednesday night called "Explosive Exercises" that can be streamed on their Instagram lives at 6:34 in the evening.

On Thursday, Jose Gemora and Blue Eagle SJ Belangel will hold a full body workout also on their respective Instagrams at the same time slot.

Then on Friday, Philippine Taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez is set to be joined by Global Master Trainer Betina Gozo in another workout, this time at 10:34 in the morning.

Apart from the community workouts, exercise buffs can also access different kinds of workout regimens on the Nike Training Club app which they can easily do in the comfort of their own homes.

The Nike Training Club app is available to download for free on Apple and Android.