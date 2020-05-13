UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Stay fit in quarantine with Nike community workouts
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2020 - 10:31am

MANILA, Philippines — One of the struggles of staying home during the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) is keeping ourselves fit and healthy.

Key to boost our immune system against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), regular exercise is a must.

But with sports facilities and gyms closed as the quarantine drags on, people are searching for alternatives as they keep themselves physically active during their time at home.

One of the alternatives is joining online exercise classes like Nike's community workouts.

Hosted by sports figures across the country, the community workouts provide an interactive and effective way to keep your body working despite limited spaces and equipment at home.

Already in its fifth week of community workouts, three more sessions are available until the end of the week for those interested to join.

De La Salle University products Jeron Teng and Aljun Melecio will host a session Wednesday night called "Explosive Exercises" that can be streamed on their Instagram lives at 6:34 in the evening.

On Thursday, Jose Gemora and Blue Eagle SJ Belangel will hold a full body workout also on their respective Instagrams at the same time slot.

Then on Friday, Philippine Taekwondo champion Pauline Lopez is set to be joined by Global Master Trainer Betina Gozo in another workout, this time at 10:34 in the morning.

Apart from the community workouts, exercise buffs can also access different kinds of workout regimens on the Nike Training Club app which they can easily do in the comfort of their own homes.

The Nike Training Club app is available to download for free on Apple and Android.

COVID-19 NIKE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA stars honor frontliners in online 'Kamustahan'
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
During the online show "PBA Kamustahan" last Sunday, cagers Asi Taulava, Beau Belga, Poy Erram, June Mar Fajardo and Marc...
Sports
fbfb
Manny recalls toughest fight ever
By Joaquin Henson | 2 days ago
With 71 fights under his belt since turning pro in 1995, super WBA welterweight champion Sen. Manny Pacquiao has been in several...
Sports
fbfb
Floyd: If the price is right
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Floyd Mayweather Jr. is just waiting for the opportunity to make more money than he’s ever made inside the ring.
Sports
fbfb
Philippine hoops coaches root for NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The country’s great hope Kai Sotto has made a bold, giant leap and moved closer to an elusive NBA dream that Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
2023 World Cup gets green light
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
It’s all set for the Philippines’ co-hosting of the centerpiece event in world basketball the FIBA World Cup in...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Stay fit in quarantine with Nike community workouts
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Key to boost our immune system against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), regular exercise is a must.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Shaq: Scrap NBA season
11 hours ago
Retired four-time NBA champion Shaquille O’Neal says the league would be smart to call off the halted 201920 campaign...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Pinoy woodpushers raise P300K for fight vs COVID-19
By Joey Villar | 15 hours ago
Filipino chess players have banded together in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
The stories in between Episode 7 of 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
It is said that the Chicago Bulls didn’t have much competition; hence, their sweeps of many an opponent (except in the...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Amid pandemic, Tamayo finds shelter in forest farm
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
This sports official armed with a background in the military has given the term “self-quarantine” an entirely...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with