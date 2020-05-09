UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Butch Ramirez
Released
For national athletes, online training is the way to go
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines – For now, all coaching and training by members of the national team will be done online.

Philippine Sports Commission chair William “Butch” Ramirez on Saturday ordered the restructuring of all training procedures by the national squad as part of the safety measures being done to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have to reboot our approach on grassroots and elite athletes programs,” said Ramirez. “The framework of coaching education, until no vaccine is found, will all be virtual or online, reaching out to all elite athletes in their own location.”

The new format will apply to all aspects of the training process like leading, coaching, sports psychology and physiology among others.

“We have to put up the IT (Information Technology) infrastructures, that is how deeply impacting and dangerous the virus is,” said Ramirez.

The government sports-funding agency had already sent all its national athletes and coaches home as early as two months ago and shut down its training facilities and converted it to makeshift medical sites in its fight against the worldwide health malady.

It also canceled all its sports programs and activities like the 10th ASEAN Para Games, Philippine National Games, national sports summit and Batang Pinoy among others.

And this new method should keep national athletes in condition while in quarantine.

“COVID-19 will change the face and substance of both amateur and professional sports. Or primary importance is to save lives, which is the ultimate goal of society and government,” he said.

COVID-19 PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Norman Black names his all-time Ateneo starting five
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Black guided Ateneo to six UAAP title appearance winning five straight from 2008-12. He also took the Blue Eagles to Final...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players...
Sports
fbfb
Report: No fans expected in arena if NBA resumes
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
In a conference call with players on Friday (Saturday, Manila time), commissioner Adam Silver said that closed-door games...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL team owners extend help to league staff
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Team owners previously gave financial support to the league's employees last April and continue to do so as the enhanced community...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
With the third Lakan Cup still unfinished due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
LeBron James to host online graduation for COVID-19-hit Class of 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In partnership with his entertainment company, SpringHill Entertainment, the Los Angeles star announced an event honoring...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
PBA launches online show to keep fans engaged
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Currently enduring an indefinite hiatus and a cloud of uncertainty to its 45th Season, Asia’s oldest professional basketball...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Sports community comes out to provide for frontliners, poor
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
During this pandemic, people from all walks of life are helping out in handing over food for frontliners, security forces...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Fighting Maroons thank UP frontliners in Zoom call
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by head coach Bo Perasol and skipper Noah Webb, the UAAP Season 82 third-placers went on a call with doctors, health care...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
MVP hopes ’23 WC to proceed smoothly
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas chairman emeritus Manny V. Pangilinan expressed confidence preparations for the hosting of...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with