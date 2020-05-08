UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Manila Metrostars to reunite in webinar
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2020 - 3:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – It will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Filipino basketball fans as the legendary 1999 MBA champion team Manila Metrostars gets a rare reunion Saturday night in a webinar presented by Hoop Coaches International.

Former Metrostars coach Louie Alas is gathering his solid coaching staff and all-star players led by Alex Compton and Rommel Adducul in an online video discussion being hosted by Blackwater since last month in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubbed as “The Last Star”, the online show will be streamed on Hoop Coaches International's official social media accounts starting at 8 p.m. with veteran basketball commentator and analyst Sev Sarmenta serving as moderator.

Joining Adducul and Compton are webinar organizer Ariel Vanguardia, Peter Martin and Boycir Zamar, who served as Alas’ assistant coaches for Manila in the defunct amateur league.

Other players, staff as well as team owners will also be present.

Under the tutelage of Alas, who now serves as Phoenix Fuel mentor in the PBA, the Metrostars etched their own mark in the annals of Philippine basketball by winning 22 straight games en route to the MBA championship.

Spearheaded by 1999 MBA Season MVP Compton and Finals MVP Adducul, Manila went on to defeat the Dondon Hontiveros-led Cebu Gems, 4-2, in the finale.

The Metrostars previously rolled over Bong Alvarez’s Pampanga Dragons and Bong Ravena’s Pasig-Rizal Pirates in the quarter and semifinals, respectively.

Alas (Phoenix), Compton (Gilas Pilipinas), Adducul (Blackwater), Martin (San Miguel), Zamar (San Miguel) and Vanguardia (Blackwater) — who now serve as respective head coach, assistant and team official in pro ranks and national team — are expected to provide behind-the-scenes anecdotes and little known on-and-off court stories on their famed MBA title run 21 year after.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai Sotto named All-American by US sports site
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Ballislife, which has been "highlighting basketball players" on its platform since 2005, named Sotto as one of 25 players...
Sports
fbfb
NBA teen hopefuls pick money, G-League over college
3 hours ago
Some American high school basketball stars are taking a new and more profitable road to the NBA than the usual college route...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo hacked on social media
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
On his Twitter, the alleged hacker posted uncharacteristic, disturbing and racist tweets.
Sports
fbfb
Tab Baldwin's six degrees of separation from 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
People might forget that for the longest time until he joined the Gilas Pilipinas team during the 2013 FIBA Asia Championships,...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL mulls delay in opening fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With the third Lakan Cup still unfinished due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
29 minutes ago
NorthPort's Sean Anthony okay with closed-door PBA games
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
With the league's 45th season on hold due to the health crisis, the PBA's top brass is being forced to tough decisions.
Sports
fbfb
50 minutes ago
Manila Metrostars to reunite in webinar
By John Bryan Ulanday | 50 minutes ago
It will be a nostalgic trip down memory lane for Filipino basketball fans as the legendary 1999 MBA champion team Manila Metrostars...
Sports
fbfb
51 minutes ago
Beach Volleyball Republic backs ABS-CBN amid closure: ‘They took a chance on us’
By Joey Villar | 51 minutes ago
“They took a chance on BVR and beach volleyball,” said BVR founder Charo Soriano referring to the television giant...
Sports
fbfb
58 minutes ago
Michele Gumabao reaffirms love for volleyball
By Dante Navarro | 58 minutes ago
In this time of coronavirus pandemic and extended lockdown compounded by the shutdown of ABS CBN, which airs the Premier Volleyball...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
'Le Tour' founder pushes for widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The advent of the “new normal” due to the COVID-19 malady could make public transportation worrisome.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with