'Le Tour' founder pushes for widespread use of bicycles under 'new normal'

MANILA, Philippines – The advent of the “new normal” due to the COVID-19 malady could make public transportation worrisome.

Enter bicycles.

Bert Lina, founder of Le Tour de Filipinas, an annual cycling race, urged the government as well as advocates of the sport to draw up a unified plan that would make the two-wheeled vehicle as the new and safer mode of transport.

“Using the bicycle or similar two-wheeled vehicles is advocated globally. The experts are correct, there is physical distancing when you are riding your bike,” said Lina, who also chairs PhilCycling.

Donna Lina, his daughter who also organizes the Le Tour, agrees.

“It has always been our advocacy for cycling not only as a competitive sport, but a healthy mode of transportation,” she said.

The Linas said government should consider this idea when it resumes its massive national infrastructure projects that were delayed by the pandemic.

“This new advocacy could go deep into the government’s ‘build, build, build’ program, which should incorporate the use of bicycles, even the electric bikes,” said Donna.

The Linas said they would encourage all cycling stakeholders like LBC Ronda Pilipinas, 7Eleven/Cliqq-Air21 by Roadbike Philippines, Navy-Standard Insurance, Go for Gold and Pruride to convene soon, possibly online, to help in formulating the guidelines that would make the bicycle the new “King of the Road.”