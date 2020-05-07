'The Real Heroes': Athletes honor frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes across different sports are showing support for frontliners in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Participating in "The Real Heroes" project, sports stars are taking their jerseys and replacing their names with those of nurses and doctors as a way to honor their service.

Related Stories Gobert, Mitchell ready to bury hatchet

NBA's Donovan Mitchell, who was one of the first recorded cases of coronavirus in the league, honored Dr. Cassandra Tribble and expressed his gratefulness for their efforts.

Dr. Tribble, you’re a superstar! On behalf of myself and the @NBA, thank you for being on the frontlines fighting to keep us safe. I’m honored to dedicate my jersey to you.

Join me in making a jersey to show some love to your healthcare heroes using #TheRealHeroes. pic.twitter.com/RCJtx2uCug — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) May 6, 2020

"My healthcare hero is Dr. Cassandra Tribble. I just want to thank you for all that you've done and the sacrifice. Putting others before yourself," Mitchell said.

Tribble was one of those who cared for Mitchell when he was still battling the virus.

In the WNBA, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm also joined the initiative. She honored a nurse named Sherry Williams.

"Sherry, from the bottom of my heart, I just wanted to say thank you for all that you're doing"



- @breannastewart



Show some love to a healthcare hero in your community by making a “jersey” and sharing it using #TheRealHeroes.@Swedish#NationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/k4pTOBSW4D — Seattle Storm (@seattlestorm) May 6, 2020

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you for all that you're doing," Stewart said.

While wrestlers don't have their own jerseys, WWE superstar John Cena also paid tribute to frontliners by putting a photo of a male nurse on his shirt.

Join the world of sports this Wednesday on National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Create your own “jersey” in their honor and tag your post with #TheRealHeroes to help cheer your hero on! pic.twitter.com/7Nr7qpwV19 — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 4, 2020

Other sports stars who joined the trend was US soccer star Alex Morgan, Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and former US Open Champion Naomi Osaka.

Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurses Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us.



Make a jersey in their honor. Tag it with #TheRealHeroes



Let them feel the love! pic.twitter.com/uIh7TrtsL4 — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) May 4, 2020

Join me and the world of sports this Wednesday, National Nurse Day, as we honor the frontline healthcare heroes who inspire us. Make a “jersey” in their honor and tag it with #TheRealHeroes pic.twitter.com/nJ3vQuhiok — Wayne Gretzky (@WayneGretzky) May 4, 2020

I would like to give a big thanks to Dr. Amersi and all the healthcare heroes out there. Thank you for all you’ve done to help keep us safe, you are truly #TheRealHeroes ?? pic.twitter.com/nQI7DA2nuj — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) May 6, 2020

While the sports world continues to grapple with the coronavirus, the athletes are honoring the heroes off the court.