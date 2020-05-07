UAAP
Sports stars like Alex Morgan (L), Donovan Mitchell (C) and Naomi Osaka honored frontliners by making "jerseys" for them
Twitter/Alex Morgan/Donovan Mitchell/Naomi Osaka
'The Real Heroes': Athletes honor frontliners
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2020 - 9:48am

MANILA, Philippines — Athletes across different sports are showing support for frontliners in the battle against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Participating in "The Real Heroes" project, sports stars are taking their jerseys and replacing their names with those of nurses and doctors as a way to honor their service.

NBA's Donovan Mitchell, who was one of the first recorded cases of coronavirus in the league, honored Dr. Cassandra Tribble and expressed his gratefulness for their efforts.

"My healthcare hero is Dr. Cassandra Tribble. I just want to thank you for all that you've done and the sacrifice. Putting others before yourself," Mitchell said.

Tribble was one of those who cared for Mitchell when he was still battling the virus.

In the WNBA, Breanna Stewart of the Seattle Storm also joined the initiative. She honored a nurse named Sherry Williams.

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to say thank you for all that you're doing," Stewart said.

While wrestlers don't have their own jerseys, WWE superstar John Cena also paid tribute to frontliners by putting a photo of a male nurse on his shirt.

Other sports stars who joined the trend was US soccer star Alex Morgan, Hockey legend Wayne Gretzky and former US Open Champion Naomi Osaka.

While the sports world continues to grapple with the coronavirus, the athletes are honoring the heroes off the court.

Recommended
