NCAA 96 to push through even sans TV coverage as ABS-CBN goes off-air

MANILA, Philippines – The closure of television giant ABS-CBN after its license expired will have a far-reaching effect on Philippine sports since it carries and airs collegiate events, basketball, volleyball and mixed martial arts.

If the decision sticks for a long time, it will mean no television or live stream coverage for popular leagues like UAAP, NCAA, Premier Volleyball League, ONE Championship and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, which are all being televised under ABS-CBN’s umbrella group.

Worse, some of the leagues may completely cancel their seasons because of the closure.

The NCAA, however, said it would continue to pursue holding Season 96 with or without TV coverage.

“The worst thing that can happen as far as the NCAA is concerned is that there will be no television coverage,” Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran yesterday told The STAR.

“The fight is not yet over though, the NCAA will push through even in the worst-case scenario,” he added.

The NCAA, like the UAAP and PVL, has a live, long-term contract with ABS-CBN that gives the latter the right to televise its basketball games and some events like basketball and cheerleading via its UHL channel Sports and Action.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University board representative Mark Molina said ABS-CBN has been a very reliable partner for decades.

"ABSCBN has been a great partner for 20 years. I hope they come out of this stronger and resume broadcasting soon," said Molina.

Already, all the aforementioned leagues have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the recent development cast a pall of gloom to an already darkened situation in sports due to the global health malady.