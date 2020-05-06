UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NCAA 96 to push through even sans TV coverage as ABS-CBN goes off-air
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2020 - 2:56pm

MANILA, Philippines – The closure of television giant ABS-CBN after its license expired will have a far-reaching effect on Philippine sports since it carries and airs collegiate events, basketball, volleyball and mixed martial arts.

If the decision sticks for a long time, it will mean no television or live stream coverage for popular leagues like UAAP, NCAA, Premier Volleyball League, ONE Championship and Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, which are all being televised under ABS-CBN’s umbrella group.

Worse, some of the leagues may completely cancel their seasons because of the closure.

The NCAA, however, said it would continue to pursue holding Season 96 with or without TV coverage.

“The worst thing that can happen as far as the NCAA is concerned is that there will be no television coverage,” Fr. Vic Calvo, OP, of Season 96 host Letran yesterday told The STAR.

“The fight is not yet over though, the NCAA will push through even in the worst-case scenario,” he added.

The NCAA, like the UAAP and PVL, has a live, long-term contract with ABS-CBN that gives the latter the right to televise its basketball games and some events like basketball and cheerleading via its UHL channel Sports and Action.

Meanwhile, Far Eastern University board representative Mark Molina said ABS-CBN has been a very reliable partner for decades.

"ABSCBN has been a great partner for 20 years. I hope they come out of this stronger and resume broadcasting soon," said Molina.

Already, all the aforementioned leagues have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

And the recent development cast a pall of gloom to an already darkened situation in sports due to the global health malady.

NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Athletes react to ABS-CBN shutdown
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Home to a number of sports leagues like the UAAP, the NCAA and the Premier Volleyball League (PVL), more than a number of...
Sports
fbfb
ABS-CBN shutdown may leave sports leagues without home
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
ABS-CBN Sports and Action, formerly known as Studio 23, has been the broadcasting partner for sporting events like the UAAP,...
Sports
fbfb
Luc out of ‘Last Dance’
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 day ago
The man who unfairly accused former Gilas coach Chot Reyes of instigating the brawl with Australia in a FIBA World Cup qualifying...
Sports
fbfb
Gobert, Mitchell ready to bury hatchet: Jazz chief
4 hours ago
Utah Jazz chief Dennis Lindsey said that Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are ready to bury the hatchet following the feud...
Sports
fbfb
In between Episode 6 of 'The Last Dance'
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Throughout the series thus far, we have seen the rise and continuous ascent of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls. With...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
44 minutes ago
Spurs' Popovich leads FIBA's online coaching clinic
By John Bryan Ulanday | 44 minutes ago
Aspiring and pro-mentors from around the world get a rare chance to learn from the best as FIBA launched a legendary clinic...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NCAA planning to stick to basketball, volleyball, athletics, swimming as pandemic cripples sports world
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
To save money, the league will do away with holding lavish opening ceremonies in the past and instead open the league without...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Golfer Del Rosario sees big changes after lockdown
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
While the West braces for return to competitive action, golfers from this side of the globe remain in a quandary as when to...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
NCAA 96 to push through even sans TV coverage as ABS-CBN goes off-air
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The closure of television giant ABS-CBN after its license expired will have a far-reaching effect on Philippine sports since...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
76ers optimistic Simmons will be ready when NBA resumes
4 hours ago
NBA All-Star guard Ben Simmons is recovering well from a back injury and likely will be prepared to play for the Philadelphia...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with