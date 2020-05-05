Bernadeth Pons reflects on a life of optimism, flexibility, survival

MANILA, Philippines – Volleybelle Bernadeth Pons is no stranger to struggles and challenges.

Growing up in Talisay, Negros Occidental and not having enough, Pons used her sporting talents — first in softball and then in volleyball — to further her education. Once in Far Eastern University, Bernadeth took a tough course in finance, one course not usually associated with most student-athletes. In fact, one time, she missed out on completing a key school project because she was out of the country serving with the national team. However, when she returned, she managed to complete all her requirements.

One of her school advisers, Mr. Ed Garcia, noted Pons’ diligence and work ethic that show not only on the volleyball court, but also off the court in the classroom and at home.

“Bernadeth is a survivor,” he noted. “With that survivor mentality, she is used to challenges, that is why she is never deterred from her goals.”

During this Enhanced Community Quarantine due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Pons reflected about everything that is going on.

“During this quarantine, I just stay am at home with my family. I work out every day to stay in shape (for beach volleyball and playing for Creamline). My advice to everyone is to stay home, spend quality time with our family, eat healthy and exercise every day. Above all, pray always and be grateful for every blessing, even the problems na dumarating sa atin. Kasi ito yung nagpapatibay sa atin sa araw araw. I know that all this happens for a reason, and it teaches us a lot of lessons. Perhaps, God wants us to focus on the more important things: how to value our time, our lives, our family, everything around us."

Spoken like someone with a good head above her shoulders.

Elucidated Garcia, “Bernadeth struck me as a girl with grit, humble to a fault, a smiling face for every occasion, loved by her teammates and loving them in return. She truly cared for her teammates for this was family to her and ‘home away from home’ in FEU. Early on, she was already the heart of the team, the inspirational leader who led by example, particularly, on the practice court where her dedication equaled that of the novice who was always eager to learn.”

“She had her good and bad days on the court, but always played her heart out and was the first to support teammates who mis-hit or failed to handle the ball. She learned early on in life to forgive herself and others in the team, to lift other players and the team as well. Off the court, she exhibited an unmatched capacity to serve others unselfishly as captain of the team. She studied seriously, and in her final year in school earned the league’s mention of ‘scholar-athlete of the year’.”

Volleyball observers noted that Pons was one player who truly inspired her teammates and schoolmates, not only because of the never-say-die attitude she demonstrated every time she played. On the court, she possessed perhaps one of the league’s best ability for all-around play, combining offensive and defensive prowess, and selfless dedication to the game.

“We hope,” postulated Garcia, “that people — the young especially as they have now been deprived of sporting events due to the lockdown — will look into how people like Bernadeth look forward to this future with optimism and not negativity. As Bernadeth puts it: her efforts will be building blocks for her teammates in the years to come which her coachechoed: what she has done is to inspire teams for the future, and her ‘be brave’ spirit will always be a part of her team’s story.” – With Ed Garcia