Elorde matriarch passes away at 92

MANILA, Philippines — Laura Elorde, widow of Filipino boxing legend Gabriel "Flash" Elorde, passed away Sunday at the age of 92.

The matriarch's grandson Nico Elorde, who plays for the NorthPort Batang Pier in the PBA, posted a tribute for his late grandmother on Twitter.

Lola???? Thank you for everything. Mamiss ka namin sobra. Thank you for all the lessons and memories that you've shared with us. Thank you for showing us how to be patient and religous. You are our light lola. Forever in our hearts. We love you so much. Rest in peace lola laura???? pic.twitter.com/aQoNyELUSn — Nico Elorde (@NicoElorde) May 3, 2020

"Thank you for everything. Mamimiss ka namin sobra. Thank you for all the lessons and memories that you've shared with us," the point guard wrote.

"Flash" Elorde was one of the biggest names in boxing during his time, finishing with a record of 89-27-2 (27 KOs) in a 16-year career.

Laura and "Flash" married in 1954.

The matriarch became a boxing promoter shortly after her husband's death in 1985.