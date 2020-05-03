UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit (R) weighs in on keeping gyms and sports facilities closed during the general community quarantine (GCQ)
Released
Gym exec thinks sports facilities should open in GCQ
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2020 - 11:28am

MANILA, Philippines — A gym executive believes that sports facilities should be allowed to re-open, once an area is placed under general communnity quarantine (GCQ).

Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit argued her case that the resumption of sports facilities will bring more good than bad amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As we prepare for a new normal, regular exercise should be included in a person's regimen to boost his immunity further alongside proper nutrition, sufficient rest and hydration," Dayrit said in a statement released to media.

Dayrit has been in the health and wellness industry for more than three decades.

All 26 branches of Gold's Gym in the country have been closed since March 16 and will remain closed until the end of GCQ, if the proposed guidelines by the Interagency Task Force will be implemented.

But Dayrit assures that if they are allowed to resume operations, Gold's Gym will strictly implement the guidelines needed to keep their patrons safe and healthy.

"Surely you will follow all the guidelines such as social distancing -- which is about leaving unused equipment in between users, wearing a mask and even surgical gloves or full finger exercise gloves," she said.

The fitness executive also cited that in the United States, the epicenter of the pandemic, gyms were one of the first establishments opened when they relaxed stay-a-home orders.

She also stressed the importance of exercise in dealing with mental health struggles during the pandemic.

"We have to realize that exercise is a very good way to manage stress which leads to obesity and depression and it is definitely a great mood-lifter," she said.

Operations in the gyms will surely result in new rules and regulations, but Dayrit is confident that their patrons will adhere to it with no qualms.

"I have seen how Filipinos have been cooperating and following new norms in drugstores, groceries, and banks. I am confident gym-goers will follow the new norms of gyms while the pandemic rages on," she said.

COVID-19 GYMS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gym exec thinks sports facilities should open in GCQ
By Luisa Morales | 58 minutes ago
Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit argued her case that the resumption of sports facilities will bring...
Sports
fbfb
Dignadice still active in hoops
By Joaquin Henson | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball remains a focal point in former PBA star Yves Dignadice’s life, pandemic or not, and now that he’s 56, a consuming passion is growing the game with kids in Torrance, metro Los Angeles.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green, high school squad featured on Overtime docuseries
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Called "Superteam: Prolific Prep", the series will follow Green and his squad's journey during the 2019-20 basketball se...
Sports
fbfb
Report: NBA considering calendar shift in 2020-2021 season
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Silver has reportedly asked teams to prepare for a possible delayed start to the next sea...
Sports
fbfb
Sports off during GCQ
By Dante Navarro | 2 days ago
Sports-driven Filipinos will have to wait a little longer before a shot is fired again in basketball, volleyball and golf,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
36 minutes ago
UST's Mark Nonoy lends hand to hometown Negros
By Luisa Morales | 36 minutes ago
Back in his hometown of La Carlota, Negros Occidental, Nonoy dished out assists to frontliners in the health crisis.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Ban on mass gatherings stays
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
It will likely take a while before the country’s top sports leagues and other athletic competitions get the go-signal...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Draft lottery called off
12 hours ago
The NBA postponed the draft lottery and draft combine on Friday but gave no indication whether it plans to do the same for...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
FIDE Online Nations Cup
12 hours ago
A selection of the world’s elite players will see action next week as the FIDE Online Nations Cup Invitational gets...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
GAB restudies protocols
By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Games and Amusement Board chairman Baham Mitra said yesterday the government agency has submitted an 18-point proposal to...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with