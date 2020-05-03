Gym exec thinks sports facilities should open in GCQ

MANILA, Philippines — A gym executive believes that sports facilities should be allowed to re-open, once an area is placed under general communnity quarantine (GCQ).

Gold's Gym Philippines President and CEO Mylene Dayrit argued her case that the resumption of sports facilities will bring more good than bad amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

"As we prepare for a new normal, regular exercise should be included in a person's regimen to boost his immunity further alongside proper nutrition, sufficient rest and hydration," Dayrit said in a statement released to media.

Dayrit has been in the health and wellness industry for more than three decades.

All 26 branches of Gold's Gym in the country have been closed since March 16 and will remain closed until the end of GCQ, if the proposed guidelines by the Interagency Task Force will be implemented.

But Dayrit assures that if they are allowed to resume operations, Gold's Gym will strictly implement the guidelines needed to keep their patrons safe and healthy.

"Surely you will follow all the guidelines such as social distancing -- which is about leaving unused equipment in between users, wearing a mask and even surgical gloves or full finger exercise gloves," she said.

The fitness executive also cited that in the United States, the epicenter of the pandemic, gyms were one of the first establishments opened when they relaxed stay-a-home orders.

She also stressed the importance of exercise in dealing with mental health struggles during the pandemic.

"We have to realize that exercise is a very good way to manage stress which leads to obesity and depression and it is definitely a great mood-lifter," she said.

Operations in the gyms will surely result in new rules and regulations, but Dayrit is confident that their patrons will adhere to it with no qualms.

"I have seen how Filipinos have been cooperating and following new norms in drugstores, groceries, and banks. I am confident gym-goers will follow the new norms of gyms while the pandemic rages on," she said.