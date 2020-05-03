Draft lottery called off
(The Philippine Star) - May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
MANILA, Philippines — The NBA postponed the draft lottery and draft combine on Friday but gave no indication whether it plans to do the same for the 2020 entry draft.
The lottery was scheduled for May 19 and the three-day combine was set to start on May 21.
There was also no word on the fate of the June 25 draft but ESPN reported that the board of governors was seriously considering moving it to a later date as well.
By Dante Navarro | May 3, 2020 - 12:00am
