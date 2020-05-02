Gigi Bryant remembered on 14th birthday

MANILA, Philippines — The late Gigi Bryant was remembered on what was supposed to be her 14th birthday on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The second daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa, Gigi was seen as the future of women's basketball — with her skills patterned after her father.

Vanessa posted a message for Gigi on her Instagram.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," the Bryant matriarch wrote.

"You are part of my soul forever. I miss you so much everyday," she added.

Kobe's former teammate Pau Gasol and his wife even sent the Bryants a cake to celebrate the teenager's birthday.

Gigi and Kobe were both casualties in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January that claimed the lives of nine people.

The two are survived by Vanessa and their remaining three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.