UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Vanessa Bryant honored the late Gigi Bryant on what was supposed to be her 14th birthday
Instagram/Vanessa Bryant
Gigi Bryant remembered on 14th birthday
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2020 - 10:02am

MANILA, Philippines — The late Gigi Bryant was remembered on what was supposed to be her 14th birthday on Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

The second daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa, Gigi was seen as the future of women's basketball — with her skills patterned after her father.

Vanessa posted a message for Gigi on her Instagram.

"Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you," the Bryant matriarch wrote.

"You are part of my soul forever. I miss you so much everyday," she added.

Kobe's former teammate Pau Gasol and his wife even sent the Bryants a cake to celebrate the teenager's birthday.

Gigi and Kobe were both casualties in a tragic helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last January that claimed the lives of nine people.

The two are survived by Vanessa and their remaining three daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri.

BASKETBALL KOBE BRYANT NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Dignadice still active in hoops
By Joaquin Henson | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Basketball remains a focal point in former PBA star Yves Dignadice’s life, pandemic or not, and now that he’s 56, a consuming passion is growing the game with kids in Torrance, metro Los Angeles.
Sports
fbfb
Gigi Bryant remembered on 14th birthday
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The second daughter of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa, Gigi was seen as the future of women's basketball — with...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James shows off 'Space Jam 2' logo, confirms title
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
James showed off the logo for the upcoming movie "Space Jam 2" on his Instagram on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) where he...
Sports
fbfb
Sports off during GCQ
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Sports-driven Filipinos will have to wait a little longer before a shot is fired again in basketball, volleyball and golf,...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Jalen Green, high school squad featured on Overtime docuseries
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Called "Superteam: Prolific Prep", the series will follow Green and his squad's journey during the 2019-20 basketball se...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
12 hours ago
Season fate discussed in key board meeting
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
PBA executives convene in an online conference at 5 p.m. today to assess the current situation and deliberate on what steps...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
National fencer shows kind heart
By John Bryan Ulanday | 12 hours ago
Ateneo fencing standout Maxine Esteban went all-out in the fund-raising drive for the medical frontliners in the fight against...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Severino rules PAJAFS chess
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
With the cancellation of the 10th ASEAN Para Games, perennial gold-medal winner Sander Severino would strike somewhere e...
Sports
fbfb
The basics of the new norm
By Bill Velasco | May 2, 2020 - 12:00am
Everyone wants to get back to normal, and as soon as possible.
12 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
20 hours ago
'The International' esports tiff faces possible delay
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Even the virtual world did not escape the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest annual esports tournament “The...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with