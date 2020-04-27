UAAP
Joshua Pacio
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
Pacio ranked first among Filipino fighters in ONE Championship
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 27, 2020 - 2:54pm

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Pacio emerged the highest ranked Filipino in the rankings released by ONE Championship Monday.

Pacio, 24, was number one in his strawweight division ahead of Japanese Yosuke Saruta and Yoshitaka Naito based on the recent rankings formulated by a group of former fighters like Rich Franklin, Miesha Tate, Ann Osman and mixed martial experts from the media sector.

“It is with great excitement that I announce the inaugural ONE Championship official rankings, which I believe will bring more clarity and transparency for our athletes as they chase their dreams for a world championship title,” said CEO chair and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

“Fans can also follow their favorite athletes and their journeys more closely as they climb or fall in the rankings,” he added.

ONE, however, did not rank the heavier divisions including that of Filipino-American Brandon Vera, the reigning heavyweight king.

It also did not come up with a pound-for-pound list for ONE, which would have put Pacio in the top five overall, where he would be in the company of elite fighters Ultimate Fighting Championship legend Demetrious Johnson and Bibiano Fernandez among others.

JOSHUA PACIO
Philstar
