Field size concerns bug volleyball 'Unity Cup' pitch

MANILA, Philippines – While both sides have agreed in principle to resume working toward a common goal of unifying Philippine volleyball after the coronavirus crisis, they could differ greatly in their perceptions of the size of the field in the proposed Unity Cup.

The Philippine Superliga wants to come up with a full roster, meaning all its eight teams, led by Grand Prix titlist Petron and all-Filipino champion F2 Logistics, will be pitted against the same number of squads of the Premier Volleyball League, headed by conference winners Creamline and PetroGazz.

“Putting up a 16-team field is feasible. We can divide it into four groups with the top two advancing to the next round and so forth,” said PSL chairman Philip Ella Juico.

"The scheduling could be worked out just fine," said Juico.

But Ricky Palou, president of Sports Vision, which organizes the PVL, has proposed a leaner make-up of four teams from each league to make it more transitory in nature as well as keeping whatever calendar that they might have drawn up following the enhanced community quarantine.

“The PVL owners feel a full-packed roster of 16 teams would be too long. They are looking at a shorter tournament, featuring the top four teams of both leagues based on their respective rankings,” said Palou.

Juico and Palou have met thrice as early as late last year to discuss the proposed merger but the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted all plans. Both, however, agreed to resume talks as soon as the community protocol is lifted.

“Initially, the tournament is set this year but with how the things are going with the coronavirus and everything, it could be pushed back to next season,” said Palou.

Other concerns are the officiating and the broadcast with PVL games aired on ABS CBN Sports + Action Channel and TV5 the broadcast partner of PSL.

Players of both leagues have actually kicked off the “unification” effort by pooling their effort and resources recently for a couple of fund-raisers to help the medical workers and other frontliners fighting the pandemic as well as workers of both camps affected by the Luzon-wide lockdown, which is now on its second month.