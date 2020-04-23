UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Shelly Finkel
STAR/File
Finkel open to confer with ABAP
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - April 23, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — New York boxing manager Shelly Finkel yesterday admitted he’s been in contact with Eumir Marcial about the future and if only to assure ABAP he has the best interest in mind for the Olympic middleweight qualifier, he’s ready to explain what his plans are.

Finkel, 75, said he’ll do what’s best for Marcial. “If he wants to turn pro, I’d like to be his manager,” said Finkel in a call from Manhattan. “I’ve followed his career through the years and yes, I’ve spoken with him. His dream is to win the Olympic gold medal and I’m prepared to do what I can to make it happen. I believe under the right circumstances, Eumir can win the Olympic gold. He’s in the top two or three in the world right now. There’s a fighter from South America and another from Kazakhstan who’ll be in there, too. I think training is very important but I’m not sure if he can get good sparring in the Philippines because he’s uniquely big for a Filipino fighter. I can get him in a situation where he can succeed. There’s no downside to Eumir.”

Finkel said coming to an understanding with ABAP is essential. “I have nothing to hide,” he said. “My agenda is to look out for Eumir. My history speaks for itself. Boxing is an ugly business where a lot of people tell lies. When you’re choosing a doctor, you go by his history, what he’s done with his patients, not by what he just tells you. My goal is for Eumir to go to the Tokyo Olympics and him win a gold medal. I have no intentions of doing anything that would interfere with that goal, if anything, I want to help him win that gold. I helped Mark Breland, Pernell Whitaker, Meldrick Taylor, Rocky Juarez, Evander Holyfield and Deontay Wilder go to the Olympics and win medals and then, I managed their professional careers.”

Finkel said in Breland’s case, he stayed amateur to win the welterweight gold at the 1984 Olympics. “There’s more value to a fighter with an Olympic gold medal,” he said. “Mark was the most high-profile fighter at that time, more than Mike Tyson and Evander. After the Olympics, he wanted me to be his manager as a pro and I remember he told the L.A. Times it was because I always had his best interest at heart since he was an amateur. I signed up Mark with an $800,000 bonus but kept half of it in the bank earning a high interest. He could start getting that half of his bonus at 31, giving him $100,000 a year for life. So now, at 56, he’s secure with that money and still earns as Deontay’s trainer. As for Deontay, before the 2008 Olympics, I knew about his daughter with a spinal issue. We took care of that then after the Olympics, Deontay turned pro and became the world heavyweight champion. He knows how I care for him so there must be a reason why he’s renewed my contract thrice.”

Finkel said if Marcial decides to turn pro, he’ll make a “lucrative” offer. “Eumir’s turning 25 in October, he’s not 19 or 20,” he said. “We can’t be sure if the Olympics will happen. We don’t want him shut out. There is talk that the US and Europe may reopen boxing with no audience. If things normalize, we can bring Eumir to the US for sparring and training. If he wants to turn pro, we could arrange two to three fights so he stays active then if the Olympics happen, he’ll be ready. I know of two pros who’ve qualified for the Olympics (Uzbekistan’s superheavyweight Bakhodir Jalolov and India’s welterweight Vikas Yadav).”

ABAP SHELLY FINKEL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Report: Kai Sotto in talks with NBA G League
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
Sotto is one of the prospects looked at by the NBA G League to join ESPN top recruit out of high school Jalen Green in a year-long...
Sports
fbfb
Scot Burrell's PBA stint remembered as 'The Last Dance' grips Filipino hoop fans
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
For Filipino cage fans, just the first episode of the much-awaited “The Last Dance” documentary series touched...
Sports
fbfb
Report: Michael Jordan to donate his 'Last Dance' proceeds to charity
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
According to Forbes' Kurt Badenhausen, Jordan's cut of the proceeds, which is estimated to be around $3 million or $4 million,...
Sports
fbfb
Latest Chess 960 champ hopes to follow Wesley So's footsteps 
By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
Chess 960, or Fischer-Random, has produced a world champion in Cavite-born Wesley So. There is hope that someday another Filipino...
Sports
fbfb
'The Last Dance': Reviewing the first two episodes
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The first two episodes of “The Last Dance” were uploaded to Netflix Monday afternoon, and with those two mailed...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Parks aiming to be defensive monster
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
TNT KaTropa should expect to unravel the defensive facet of sophomore Bobby Ray Parks Jr. when they return to PBA action...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
‘Huge honor’ for TNT’s Dickel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
TNT coaching consultant Mark Dickel said yesterday it was a “huge honor” to call the shots for the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Gilas belles still at work under ECQ
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
As the sports world endures an indefinite hiatus, Gilas Pilipinas women’s program director and head coach Pat Aquino...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Juico: Pandemic altering sporting landscape
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Athletics chief Dr. Philip Ella Juico sees a silver lining to the COVID-19 pandemic, correlating the virus to a connective...
Sports
fbfb
Rodman on Jordan
By Joaquin M. Henson | April 23, 2020 - 12:00am
With the media frenzy created by the launch of “The Last Dance” 10-part docu series featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on Netflix (Philippine outlet) last Monday, it calls attention to the...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with