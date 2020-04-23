Rodman on Jordan

MANILA, Philippines — With the media frenzy created by the launch of “The Last Dance” 10-part docu series featuring Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls on Netflix (Philippine outlet) last Monday, it calls attention to the relationship between the enigmatic Dennis Rodman and the GOAT. Rodman, 58, joined the Bulls in 1995-96, his 10th season in the NBA after seven with Detroit and two with San Antonio. The Worm won his first NBA title with the Pistons in his third season and finished his career in 2000 with five rings. Rodman topped the league in rebounding in seven straight seasons, including all his three campaigns with Chicago. He played in 14 seasons and was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Jordan, 57, made his pro debut in 1984 and claimed the first of his six championships in his seventh season. All his six rings came with the Bulls. He left the team after the “Last Dance” in 1998, retired then resurfaced with the Washington Wizards for two seasons up to 2002-03. Jordan played 15 years in the NBA and was enshrined in the Hall of Fame in 2009. Jordan wasn’t the only Bulls mainstay who exited after the “Last Dance.” Rodman and Scottie Pippen left, too. Pippen went to Houston and Portland before returning to Chicago for his final season in 2003-04.

Before they got together in 1995, Rodman and Jordan faced off in 37 regular season and 22 playoff games. In the regular season, Rodman had more wins than Jordan, 21-16 and in the playoffs, he also had the edge, 12-10. Jordan averaged 31.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 5.7 assists while Rodman normed 9.7 points, 10 rebounds and 1.3 assists when they battled in the regular season. In the playoffs, Jordan averaged 30 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.1 assists compared to Rodman’s 7.1 points, 9.5 rebounds and 0.6 assist.

“(Jordan) was a professional,” said Rodman in the book “Facing Michael Jordan: Players Recall the Greatest Basketball Player Who Ever Lived” (edited by Sean Deveney with Kent McDill). “He just knew everything he needed to know out there. He knew how to take you apart if you were trying to defend him. He knew how to get his shot when it was crunch time. He knew whom he could rely on when we needed a big play. He was an innovator, a creator. He played the game different than anyone else.”

Rodman said the Bulls were the Beatles of their time. “We knew we could win every night out there,” he said. “Didn’t matter if we were losing by 10 or 20, we knew we would have a chance to come back and win. A lot of that came from Michael but you had Scottie there, too and (coach) Phil (Jackson). What was great was they really didn’t care what I did away from the court … as long as I was producing. They knew there wasn’t anybody who would be playing harder than me.”