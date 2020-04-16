Adidas sends sneakers to COVID-19 frontliners in New York

MANILA, Philippines — Sneaker giant Adidas is contributing in their own little way during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

With almost the whole world of sports on hold, the sportswear brand turned its attention to the off-court heroes during the health crisis: the frontliners.

Adidas donated 130 pairs of brand-new shoes to hospital nurses, physicians and other staff in Mount Sinai hospital in Queens, New York.

"Of course the ED (emergency department) staff were super excited to get them," Kathy Rubenstein, the hospital spokesperson, told Patch.com — who first reported the story.

"They spend most of their shift on their feet and wear sneakers every day. A new pair is both a great pick me up and super practical," she added.

Sports personalities and companies across the globe have been lending a hand in different ways to battle the current health crisis.