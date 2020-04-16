UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
DLSU's Encho Serrano distributed aid to his community in Pampanga amid the coronavirus pandemic
Instagram/Encho Serrano
DLSU's Serrano gives aid to Pampanga hometown
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 16, 2020 - 9:28am

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle swingman Encho Serrano is giving back to his community in Apalit, Pampanga amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Using funds from his own DLSU allowance, Serrano purchased relief goods to be distributed to the needy in the community.

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to give back to my community because of all the support they have given me over the years," Serrano wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Together, we will make it through this struggle," he said.

Serrano was born and raised in Apalit before heading to play for Adamson High School and the DLSU Green Archers in the UAAP.

The 5'11" cager is only one of the numerous members of the Philippine sports community who have been lending helping hands during the pandemic.t

BASKETBALL COVID-19 DLSU ARCHERS UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sneakerheads cop P760,000 for COVID-19 relief
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
In this time of public health crisis due to a rapidly spreading coronavirus, helping fellow Filipinos trumps parting...
Sports
fbfb
Bulls' LaVine gets engaged to girlfriend amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
"My everything. I love you with all of me. It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17," LaVine wrote.
Sports
fbfb
DLSU's Serrano gives aid to Pampanga hometown
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Using funds from his own DLSU allowance, Serrano purchased relief goods to be distributed to the needy in the community.
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Baldwin using quarantine to take time 'off the grind'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Prior to the COVID-19 scare, Baldwin had his own personal health crisis after being rushed to the hospital during practice...
Sports
fbfb
Eala siblings safe and sound in coronavirus-stricken Spain
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Scholars in the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Manacor, Spain, the Eala siblings were forced into lockdown following the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
16 minutes ago
Volleyball community to ship off COVID-19 supplies
By Luisa Morales | 16 minutes ago
Hosting raffles for jerseys and memorabilia of different volleyball stars across the country, Volleyball Community Gives Back...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
2004 PBA draft class batch of game-changers
By Nelson Beltran | 11 hours ago
And then there are three.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Bolts family salutes Ranidel de Ocampo
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo sat out more games than he played during an injury-plagued seven-conference stint with Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Asian football extends play suspension
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
The Philippine Azkals will have to wait longer for their next call of duty as the Asian Football Confederation last Tuesday...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with