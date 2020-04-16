DLSU's Serrano gives aid to Pampanga hometown

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle swingman Encho Serrano is giving back to his community in Apalit, Pampanga amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Using funds from his own DLSU allowance, Serrano purchased relief goods to be distributed to the needy in the community.

"From the bottom of my heart, I just want to give back to my community because of all the support they have given me over the years," Serrano wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

"Together, we will make it through this struggle," he said.

Serrano was born and raised in Apalit before heading to play for Adamson High School and the DLSU Green Archers in the UAAP.

The 5'11" cager is only one of the numerous members of the Philippine sports community who have been lending helping hands during the pandemic.t