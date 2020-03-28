AFP athletes all too willing to serve as frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no stopping Filipino athletes from serving the country more so in this time of crisis.

Proving their utmost dedication to national responsibility, muay thai artists and military athletes Irendin Lepatan, Preciosa Delarmino, Roland Claro, James Daquil and team captain Phillip Delarmino are now rendering their services as frontliners from the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“Our athletes and coaches are called once again to serve the country. To our brave and selfless muay thai athletes and frontliners who never get tired in answering the country’s call, you are real heroes. Salute,” said Muaythai Association of the Philippines (MAP) in a statement.

MAP came from an impressive SEAG campaign, hauling nine medals (three gold, four silver and two bronze) for a second-place finish behind muay thai champion Thailand.

Skipper Delarmino, who also serves as Seaman Second Class in the Philippine Navy, won gold in the 57-kg bout while Philippine Air Force’s AirWoman First Class Lepatan teamed up with Rusha Mae Bayacsan for a silver medal in waikru mai.

The two SEAG athletes, with their teammates and coaches Delarmino (Airwoman Second Class), Roland Claro (Petty Officer Third Class, Philippine Coast Guard) and James Daquil (Fireman Second Class, Philippine Navy), now embark on another national team duties to help combat the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.