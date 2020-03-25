POC: It could be blessing in disguise

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday batted for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, stressing the importance of putting premium on the health and safety of everyone.

“I favor a postponement because the health and safety of everyone in sports – both in the Philippines and all over the world – is paramount in this Covid-19 pandemic,” Tolentino said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee has given itself four weeks to decide on a definitive course of action for the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympiad, in consultation with health authorities and Japanese authorities.

While flatly rejecting cancellation, the IOC said moving the Games back is an option.

The POC chief said holding the Tokyo joust to a much later date could be a blessing in disguise for Team Philippines, which continues to hunt for the elusive Olympic gold.

“It’s better to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rather than cancelation so as not to lose our chance for our first gold medal – or even more golds,” he said.

To date, only gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno have officially qualified for the Tokyo Games.