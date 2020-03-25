UAAP
Abraham Tolentino
STAR/File
POC: It could be blessing in disguise
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - March 25, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham Tolentino yesterday batted for the postponement of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, stressing the importance of putting premium on the health and safety of everyone.

“I favor a postponement because the health and safety of everyone in sports – both in the Philippines and all over the world – is paramount in this Covid-19 pandemic,” Tolentino said in a statement.

The International Olympic Committee has given itself  four weeks to decide on a definitive course of action for the July 24-Aug. 9 Olympiad, in consultation with health authorities and Japanese authorities.

While flatly rejecting cancellation, the IOC said moving the Games back is an option.

The POC chief said holding the Tokyo joust to a much later date could be a blessing in disguise for Team Philippines, which continues to hunt for the elusive Olympic gold.

“It’s better to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics rather than cancelation so as not to lose our chance for our first gold medal – or even more golds,” he said.

To date, only gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Marcial and Irish Magno have officially qualified for the Tokyo Games.

Olympics Postponed
March 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Japan’s prime minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Games by a year yesterday in an extraordinary move, unprecedented in peacetime, as the world battles...
Eumir backs Olympic delay
By Joaquin Henson | 51 minutes ago
If the Tokyo Olympics are postponed, middleweight boxing qualifier Eumir Marcial said yesterday he’s all for it particularly...
Sports
fbfb
No play doesn’t mean no pay in PBA
By Olmin Leyba | 51 minutes ago
PBA commissioner Willie Marcial has reiterated that the 12 ballclubs are honoring their respective payrolls for players and...
Sports
fbfb
Pound delivers message
By Joaquin Henson | 51 minutes ago
It took outspoken IOC member Dick Pound to announce that the Tokyo Olympics will be postponed although there remains no official...
Sports
fbfb
Tokyo Olympics reset to 2021 due to coronavirus outbreak
By Dante Navarro | 2 hours ago
International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has agreed “100%” to a proposal of postponing the Tokyo...
Sports
fbfb
