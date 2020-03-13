Rizal Memorial, PhilSports Complex closed for training amid COVID-19 threat

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission on Friday announced it is closing all PSC facilities while the Metro Manila-wide "community quarantine" is in effect, barring even the training of Team Philippines at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila and PhilSports Complex in Pasig.

"Following the pronouncements of President Rodrigo R. Duterte of the government's measures to contain the spread of COVID-19, all facilities of the PSC will be closed from March 13 until the lifting of the mandated community quarantine," the PSC said in a statement.

As such, all activities, including training of athletes, are temporarily suspended in the said venues.

"No training is allowed inside the premises," the PSC said.

The government sports arm said it will be the call of the concerned sports associations if they wish to continue their athletes' training elsewhere provided they follow safety precautions against COVID-19.

"The agency leaves it up to the discretion of the national sports associations to decide if they will continue to train. The PSC, however, advises them to proceed with utmost caution and to observe stringent safety protocols," it said.

Access to Rizal and PhilSports, in the meantime, will be limited to a skeletal force assigned by the PSC.

The PSC had earlier cancelled and revoked all bookings at the said venues and set international travel restrictions for athletes and coaches in the face of the COVID-19 situation.

On Friday, the PSC suspended work to allow for initial disinfection and sanitation procedures on its offices.