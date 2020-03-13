UAAP
PBA teams adapt to COVID-19 threat
Joaquin Henson (The Philippine Star) - March 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beer team manager Gee Abanilla said yesterday new practice protocols have been instituted for the safety of players, coaches and staff to address concerns over the coronavirus outbreak with workouts cancelled for the rest of the week.

“We’ll observe the situation then decide when to resume practice after guidance from upper management,” he said. “If conditions are better and we restart on Monday, we’ll do three or four times a week first with new practice rules. All practices are going to be closed door. Only personnel affiliated officially with the team will be allowed entry. Temperature checks will be implemented upon arrival at the Acropolis gym. Those who temperatures above 37.6 degrees C are not allowed within the premises and advised to seek medical help. Once allowed to enter the premises, all shall be required to wash their hands first. Wash room will be provided with germ-fighting soap and towels. Sanitary alcohol will be given to our PTs to provide hand-cleansing from time to time to players, coaches and management during our practice session.”

Abanilla added that common areas at the Acropolis gym, including the dugout, are to be sanitized at least thrice a week and comfort rooms will be thoroughly cleaned every day. “Everyone is enticed to drink Berocca and Vitamin C which will be prepared by our staff daily to strengthen our immune system.” Abanilla said players are advised “to get enough sleep at home, eat well and try to stay indoors as much as possible.”

Alaska governor Dicky Bachmann said the Aces continue to practice every day with strict protocols in application. “Since last week, we’ve been disinfecting our lounge and rehab area,” he said. “We asked Gatorade Hoops to do the same on the court area as well. For now, we have closed door practices.”

Bachmann said Alaska is 100 percent backing the PBA Board of Governors’ decision to suspend games until further notice. “For the safety of the whole PBA family, the PBA commissioner (Willie Marcial) together with the whole PBA board made the right call.”

PBA vice chairman and Columbian governor Bobby Rosales said the Dyip will continue its regular practices and despite the respite, “it will not be a vacation” for the team. “The governors lengthily and thoroughly discussed all options,” said Rosales. “At the end of the debate, paramount importance was given to the well-being of fans, players, staff, officials and all stakeholders. The suspension of games was the right thing to do.”

Marcial said the PBA will monitor the virus situation on a day-to-day basis. “We’ll take a hit financially because of the decision to suspend but that’s no longer important,” he said. “What is more important is to assure the safety and health of everyone involved with the PBA, including the fans. If we play closed door games, we’ll still gather about 300 to 400 people in the venue. That’s about 120 to 160 for the four teams, 80 to 100 from TV plus PBA staff, media and the Araneta Coliseum personnel.”

Marcial said without interruptions, the league’s 45th season is scheduled to end in February next year. Because of the decision to suspend, it’s likely the schedule will be extended to March.

Marcial said the PBA 3x3 will also be postponed. The launch was originally set on April 12. “Even the 3x3 Olympic Qualifying Tournament has been postponed,” he said. “We’re still waiting for when it will be reset. That will depend on whether the Tokyo Olympics is pushing through as scheduled. The decision on the Olympics is taking a little longer to make because of global considerations.”

