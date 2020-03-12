UAAP
MPBL division finals 'suspended indefinitely' due to virus threat
(Philstar.com) - March 12, 2020 - 8:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – Due to the on-going novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis, the division finals of the 2020 Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League will be suspended indefinitely.

The announcement was made by league commissioner Kenneth Duremdes Thursday evening.

"Though we would have wanted to hold the deciding Game Threes on Saturday, March 14, we cannot take for granted the danger COVID-19 poses to the spectators, players, team members, and MPBL staff," Duremdes' statement read.

"Just like other sports organizations and events, the league's primary concern is the health and safety of the public."

Both Division Finals series have gone the distance.

Over at the North, San Juan-Go for Gold and Makati Super Crunch are knotted at 1-all.

Despite getting notice to hold the game under closed doors, the brass of the Knights still decided to open the gates of the Filoil Flying V Centre last Monday for Game One. San Juan took the game 76-60.

Makati was supposed to hold homecourt over at the Makati Coliseum last Wednesday for Game Two. However, the local government of the city did not give clearance for any sporting event to take place at the venue that resulted to the game being played behind closed doors at the FilOil Flying V Centre. Makati escaped with a 91-88 win.

In the South, Game One of the Davao Occidental-Cocolife and Basilan-Jumbo Plastic series was originally supposed to be hosted at RMC Petro Gazz Arena in Davao City. Instead, the game was rerouted to the Davao Sports and Tourism Complex in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. The Steel eked out a 74-72 win.

The Lamitan City Gym in Basilan was a packed house on Wednesday for Game Two. The Tigers though silenced the crowd with an 81-76 win.

Game Three, which will be hosted by San Juan and Davao Occidental, will have to wait until the crisis is over.

"We will be closely monitoring the national situation involving COVID-19 until it is contained," Duremdes' statement closed.

CORONAVIRUS MPBL
Philstar
