NCAA suspends games anew amid virus threat

MANILA, Philippines – The NCAA is again postponing its games due to the COVID-19 threat.

“Due to the declaration of the Department of Health of Red Alert Sub-Level 1, and the guidance issued by the Department of Education that concerns gatherings or out-of-school activities, all NCAA activities are hereby suspended until further notice,” said the NCAA in a statement.

There were reports that the league policy board will meet soon to tackle the possibility of cancelling Season 95 outright.

“The action of the NCAA is for the safety and welfare of the students, athletes, the fans and the officials,” it added.

The “unfinished” events are volleyball, football, kiddies, basketball, beach volley, track and field and cheerleading.

It marked the second time that the NCAA has postponed its games.

And this one could finally be the last.