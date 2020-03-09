UAAP
John Troy Mallillin of Ateneo foils a layup by Pedro Alfaro of San Beda. Michael Varcas
Eagles rule PCCL anew By
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - March 9, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Largely behind SJ Belangel’s late heroics, the Ateneo Blue Eagles turned back the San Beda Red Lions, 57-46, to crown themselves the 2020 Philippine Collegiate Champions League titlists, thus, further underscoring their status as the best varsity team in the country today.

Belangel, who once scored 99 points back in his hometown in Bacolod City, poured in all his 10 points in the fourth quarter to help spark their decisive breakaway and seal the Loyola-based school’s fifth title, the most in this annual league that gathers the best squads in the country.

It was another strong effort for Belangel after a 20-point game in a 95-63 rout of the University of Visayas Lancers in the semifinals the day before.

Thanks to his gem of a performance, Belangel was named MVP.

“It was a total team effort. I wouldn’t have done it without the whole team,” said Belangel.

Ateneo assistant Gabby Severino, who handled the reins in the absence of head coach Tab Baldwin, agreed.

“It’s a product of the effort put up by everyone, from the players to coaches and everyone,” said Severino.

Angelo Kouame was also instrumental as he imposed his might and finished with 17 points and the same number of rebounds for the Eagles who claimed another title on top of their UAAP championship and a title run in the PBA D-League.

The Lions, runners-up to the Letran Knights in the last NCAA season, held their ground early on and even led, 41-39, at the end of the third quarter.

That was before Belangel, Kouame and Ateneo’s choking defense came to fore as the latter outscored the former, 18-5 in the final period.

In the battle for third, University of Visayas slammed University of the Philippines, 93-63.

ATENEO BLUE EAGLES SAN BEDA RED LIONS
