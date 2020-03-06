Pinoy pugs make it 4 of 4

Marcial, Pasuit join Petecio, Bautista in second round

MANILA, Philippines — World Championship silver medalist Eumir Felix Marcial overwhelmed Kirra Ruston of Australia, scoring a unanimous decision to barge into the quarterfinals and make it four of four for the Philippines in the Asia Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier at the Prince Hamzah Hall in Amman Jordan yesterday.

The top-seeded 24-year-old Lunzuran, Zamboanga City native forged a last eight duel with Byamba Erdene Otgonbaatar of Mongolia, who trounced Ahmad Ghuosoon of Syria.

On Wednesday night, Riza Pasuit turned back a taller Saya Hamamoto of Japan via split decision in their women’s lightweight duel to likewise advance to the quarters.

The 27-year-old Pasuit, a silver medal winner in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last December, took the first two rounds and survived Hamamoto’s late fight back, thus, advancing to the quarters versus the third-seeded Wu Shih Yi of Chinese Taipei, who drew a first round bye.

Reigning world women’s featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio and Ian Clark Bautista got Team Phl to a rousing start early Wednesday.

Petecio outclassed Sri Lanka’s Krismi Lankapurayalage to move a win away from claiming a spot to this Tokyo Olympics. The 27-year-old Davao del Sur native, a SEAG gold medalist, faces off with Japan’s Sena Irie Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bautista, 25, bested Japan’s Hayato Tsutsumi to also surge through.

But ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson stressed there is still a lot of job to be done.

“Of course, we’re happy. But as our president Ricky Vargas reminded us, it’s going to be tougher from here on,” said Picson, who thanked the Philippine Sports Commission and the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation for their support.