Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs

MANILA, Philippines — Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan contributed another win to his squad, this time in the head coaching role.

Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list of accolades.

Tim Duncan stepped in for Coach Pop and got the W ????



He is now 1-0 as a head coach.

Led by the Hall of Fame finalist, the Spurs edged out the Charlotte Hornets, 104-103 on the road.

Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 21 points in the victory.

Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Derrick White also finished in double-figures for the Spurs.

Meanwhile, five Hornets also scored more than 10 points with Terry Rozier leading the pack with 20 markers.