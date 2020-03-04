UAAP
Tim Duncan filled in for Coach Gregg Popovich in the San Antonio Spurs' game against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time)
AFP
Tim Duncan fills in for Coach Pop, notches win with Spurs
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 4, 2020 - 10:49am

MANILA, Philippines — Former San Antonio Spurs star Tim Duncan contributed another win to his squad, this time in the head coaching role.

Filling in for Gregg Popovich, who was absent from the game due to personal reasons, Duncan added "head coach" to his list of accolades.

Led by the Hall of Fame finalist, the Spurs edged out the Charlotte Hornets, 104-103 on the road.

Dejounte Murray scored a team-high 21 points in the victory.

Bryn Forbes, Rudy Gay, DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Derrick White also finished in double-figures for the Spurs.

Meanwhile, five Hornets also scored more than 10 points with Terry Rozier leading the pack with 20 markers.

