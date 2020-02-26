Pacquiao vs Crawford next? Gibbons unaware of Arum plan

UAAP
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - February 26, 2020 - 4:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao’s right-hand man on Wednesday said he is not aware of any plan to pit the Filipino icon against welterweight star Terence Crawford.

MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons denied getting in touch with Crawford’s promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank, who recently said he is working on a showdown between Pacquiao and Crawford.

“Not sure whom Mr. Bob is speaking to but [it] doesn't sound like the right people,” Gibbons told Philstar.com.

According to a report by Boxingnews24.com, Arum told TalkBox in a podcast that he is planning to arrange a bout between Pacquiao, the reigning WBA “super” welterweight champion, and Crawford, who holds the WBO title.

“We’re working on Terence’s fight in June [or] at the beginning of July. There are a couple of options for Terence,” Arum told TalkBox in the podcast. “We’re exploring a Pacquiao fight, and if that can’t happen, we’re exploring a fight against Kell Brook.”

Pacquiao has long severed ties with Arum and Top Rank, and his last two fights — against Adrien Broner and Keith Thurman, both last year — had been promoted by Top Rank’s rival Premier Boxing Champions (PBC).

PBC also has in its stable other welterweight stars like Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and unified WBC and IBC champion Errol Spence Jr.

Meanwhile, Crawford last fought in December last year, stopping Lithuanian Egidijus Kavaliauskas to defend his title. Boxing observers have noted the lack of big names under Crawford’s resume, despite the American going undefeated in 36 fights (with 27 knockouts).

Pacquiao, for his part, hasn’t seen action since outpointing Thurman in July last year and has still yet to decide who to fight next.

But what’s certain, according to Gibbons, is that Pacquiao will fight again either in June or July.

“Senator is looking forward to returning to the ring in June or July. That's the plan,” said Gibbons.

Pacquiao recently signed with Paradigm Sport Management, a US-based sports agency that also handles UFC star Conor McGregor.

