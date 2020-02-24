The best matches of PWR: Love at First Fight

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Wrestling Revolution: Love at First Fight was another epic night in the local professional wrestling circuit’s history.

The promotion held at the Power Mac Center at the circuit Makati last Sunday, February 23, had the roaring crowd on the edge of their seats as challengers sought to take away championship belts while new chapters opened while others began to percolate to a boil

Here are our choices for the best fights of the matinee production:

Match of the Night: Quatro vs Jan Evander

Jan Evander, the “Doctor of Professional Wrestling,” made it clear — and rightly so — that this was going to be a non-title fight. Should Quatro defeat him, then he would get a shot at the All-Out War title belt.

Boy, the doctor got more than he bargained for as Quatro matched him in athleticism and technique, countermoves, and then some. The challenger looked like he was going to get that shot he desired when Jake de Leon’s entrance music began playing. Distracted, Evander flattened Quatro for the win.

The Endgame rushed the stage and began to inflict more hurt on a fallen Quatro when the cavalry arrived in the form of JDL and PWOG partner, Ken Warren. After driving off the Endgame, JDL tried to explain to Quatro that he had nothing to do with the distraction that caused the latter his opportunity. Quatro would have none of it though.

Runner-Up: Chino Guinto vs. Mike Madrigal vs. Evan Carleaux

Now, this triple threat match got Love at First Fight going with the victor earning a title shot at the PWR title. Three dudes with the chops, cojones and the following. Eventual winner Evan Carleaux might not have the stage magnetism that Chino and Mike have but he can get there when he gets his confidence going. And what a win. It looked like Guinto was on his way to a win when he matched up with Carleaux one-on-one with Madrigal out of the ring with the wind clearly knocked out of him. But Carleaux pulled the rug from under Guinto for the win.

And how cool was that for Guinto and Madrigal to lift Carleaux’s arms in triumph and recognition of his feat? Evan is getting a firm push.

Performance of the Night: Robbie Eagles versus PWR champion Chris Panzer

Was the Main Event between Robbie Eagles and Chris Panzer lacking? Not at all. This one had huge rallies, fabulous audience engagement, high-flying theatrics and a dash of deviousness. Hell, the whole locker room emptied to watch this.

Make no mistake: Panzer retained his title by the slimmest of margins (and with the help of Mr. Sy, who always seems to be at the right place at the right time). Panzer had the smackdown laid on him by Fil-Australian Robbie Eagles, who like TJ Perkins in PWR Homecoming showed his incredible technique, athleticism, smart and power. Robbie must have felt like he was in his hometown of Australia. And why not? His family was in the audience.

And it was pretty much a Robbie Eagles highlight reel all the way to the “Robbie Robbie Robbie… Oi! Oi! Oi!”

Most Entertaining Match: PWOGS vs The Naughty Boys

The PWOGs duo of Jake de Leon and Ken Warren supplied the power while the dysfunctional dup of Jhemherlhynn and Cali Nueva added a lot of spice to this bout. JML had the stuffing beaten out of her as the PWOGs didn’t go easy on her, but she gave as good as she got. Cali Nueva has always been one of the most entertaining in PWR’s locker room, and there is obvious chemistry between him and JML even if they do not act like it.

Lots of twists and turns, and how JML survived those power bombs is anyone’s guess.

When it looked like the PWOGs were going to wrap this up, Quatro made his most inopportune re-entrance. The distraction likewise cost PWOGS the match.

You think Quatro and JDL are even? This isn’t over.

Runner-up: KakaiBros vs. MSG

The tag teams battled in a street match. It looked like it was going to be a long night for the KakaiBros — Mh4rckie and Kh3ndrick — as they entered the house of pain of Sandata and Main Maxx. They got whipped by a belt, hammered by computer keyboards, and whacked by kendo sticks. They turned the tide when they managed to get ahold of those trays. But MSG aren’t tag team champs for nothing. They took control — but not before Main Maxx was suplexed on top of Lego toys — and they got Kh3ndrick to tap out.

While all MSG champions retained their titles, they cannot say they haven’t been in a fight.