Altas move closer to NCAA finals

MANILA, Philippines — Perpetual Help turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 29-27, 28-26, yesterday to move a step closer from sweeping its way straight to the finals of the 93rd NCAA men’s volleyball tournament at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

In a showdown between the last two unbeaten squads tipped to figure in the finale, the Altas came out with better composure as they outplayed the Generals in critical situations in the last two sets.

Louie Ramirez pounded his way to a match-high 17 points while Kennry Malinis, skipper Roniel Rosales and Hero Austria scattered 13, 13 and 11 hits, respectively, to power the Altas to their eighth straight win and one way from zooming straight to the best-of-three finals.

EAC absorbed its first defeat against seven wins.

In the women’s section, UPHSD downed EAC, 20-25, 25-17, 25-21, 25-17, to claim its sixth win in eight outings, which is good for third spot.

Jhona Rosal fired 17 while Dana Persa came off the bench to contribute 11 hits, 12 digs and six receptions for the Lady Altas.

St. Benilde leads the division with a pristine 7-0 mark or a full game ahead of reigning titlist Arellano University (6-1).

“We had a bad start but we found a way to recover,” said UPHSD coach Macky Carino.