UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Gilas taps Chua to beef up frontline
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — With its frontline thinning, Gilas Pilipinas called up Phoenix Pulse’s big man Justin Chua to reinforce the Philippine pool that’s building up for the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers’ opening window against Thailand on Feb. 20 and Indonesia on Feb. 23.

The 6-foot-6 Chua came on board just as Gilas is adjusting to the withdrawal of bigs Japeth Aguilar, Christian Standhardinger and Mac Belo. Aguilar begged off from the two games for his delayed honeymoon while Standhardinger and Belo are nursing knee injuries.

“I’m really excited kasi ang tagal ko na pangarap maglaro talaga for GIlas,” said Chua, who joined Poy Erram, Isaac Go and Justin Baltazar in coach Mark Dickel’s front-court prospects. “Really happy to help and learn from veteran coaches.”

“The guys that we like are the guys that have a lot of energy, a lot of toughness. Justin certainly fits that,” said Gilas program director Tab Baldwin of the latest addition.

Meanwhile, the Gilas coaching staff designated Kiefer Ravena as skipper of the hybrid pool of pros and collegiate standouts.

“I think it suits him. You know he’s talkative, he’s communicative. It’s his turf. I feel like he’s more than capable of taking that role and doing a great job with it,” said Dickel.

“And I think for what we’re trying to build here with the coaches, with coach Tab, we want everyone to be like that but it got to start with one guy first,” he added.

Ravena embraced the challenge, adding having seasoned Marc Pingris and fellow World Cup vets Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy and CJ Perez around will help him get the job done.         

FIBA ASIA CUP QUALIFIERS GILAS PILIPINAS JUSTIN CHUA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone to sit down with Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ginebra coach Tim Cone, reacting to Greg Slaughter’s surprising decision to take a sabbatical after his contract with...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson tells story behind Kobe Bryant tribute at Philippines' Tenement basketball court
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"As a Filipino who loves the game, I wanted to see the mural myself."
Sports
fbfb
Ardina eyes stronger finish in Aussie Open golf
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hopes to ride on her strong windup in the ISPS Handa Vic Open last week as she aims for a better finish against...
Sports
fbfb
10th ASEAN Para Games called off amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The 10th ASEAN Para Games was officially postponed Monday due to the novel coronavirus scare.
Sports
fbfb
PBA and Thirdy are both right
By Bill Velasco | February 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A big story this week is the possibility that former Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagle Thirdy Ravena may run headlong into a Philippine Basketball Association rule banning eligible players who do not enter the draft for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ceres tackles Svay Rieng FC
1 hour ago
Philippine titlist Ceres Negros FC guns for a strong start in the AFC Cup as it hosts Cambodian counterpart Preah Khan Reach...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Animam, Aquino, Ravena share PSA Awards limelight
1 hour ago
Three individuals who played a huge part in completing a season to remember are bound to reap the fruits of their hard w...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ginebra keeps rights on Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Just because his contract with Barangay Ginebra has lapsed doesn’t mean Greg Slaughter is free to entertain offers from...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
PBA opener, para games off
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Not even the opening of the 45th season of the country’s premier basketball league was spared by the deadly virus.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines shuttlers launch bid in Asian tourney
1 hour ago
Host Philippines got a little lucky during the redrawing of groupings for the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with