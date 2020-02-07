UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
NCAA succumbs to coronavirus scare, postpones all high school games
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - February 7, 2020 - 2:10pm

MANILA, Philippines – The new coronavirus scare has wreaked havoc in many sports events locally and internationally.

Count the NCAA among those.

The NCAA called off all its games involving its high school athletes starting Friday and will extend to an indefinite period until things die down concerning the deadly outbreak.

“Please be informed that after consultation with their respective Policy Board members, College of St. Benilde Lyceum of the Philippines University, Emilio Aguinaldo College, Mapua University, Perpetual Help, Letran and San Sebastian moved for the indefinite postponement of all junior events effective February 7 2020,” the NCAA said in a statement circulated Thursday night.

There was no mention as to when the suspension will last, but if the nCoV menace persists for a longer period than expected, there is the high possibility that all high school events will be cancelled outright.

The remaining events in the league calendar that should be affected by the new memo are boys’ and girls’ volleyball, football, kiddies basketball, beach volleyball and track and field.

The seniors’ games, however, will push through as scheduled.

Meanwhile, Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella on Friday held back the national team from joining in the 2020 Asian Junior and Youth Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan also due to health reasons.

The day before, the Philippine Sports Commission has called off the national summit set in Manila late this month, the Philippine National Games slated in May also in Manila and all its children’s games nationwide.

The Philippine Paralympic Committee will also inform the ASEAN Federation about the host country’s plan of rescheduling the 10th ASEAN Para Games from next month to possibly in May or June.

And more were reset in the past weeks including the Asia Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier, which was transferred from Wuhan, China that was originally set this week to Amman, Jordan next month.

CORONAVIRUS NCAA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Boston joins chase for Kai’s services
By John Bryan Ulanday | 15 hours ago
Filipino teen sensation Kai Sotto has improved by leaps and bounds in his US training, and he’s drawing a lot of attention,...
Sports
fbfb
No timetable for Fajardo recovery
By Joaquin Henson | February 7, 2020 - 12:00am
San Miguel Beer center June Mar Fajardo is a cinch to bag his sixth straight PBA MVP trophy at the annual Leo Awards Night that will be held when the league opens its 45th season on March 1 but extending the streak...
Sports
fbfb
Gomez de Liaño brothers out to make most out of Gilas call-up
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Presented with a chance to make the national team in the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, both Juan and Javi...
Sports
fbfb
'Gilas-focused': UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño to skip UAAP Season 83
By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Juan Gomez de Liaño will be sitting out UAAP Season 83, the UP Fighting Maroons guard announced on Thursday.
Sports
fbfb
Jarvey Gayoso reflects on leaving Ateneo, the Azkals and the next stage of his career
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Ateneo football star Jarvey Gayoso recently announced on Instagram that he’s foregoing his final playing season with...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
22 minutes ago
Jamie Malonzo raring to take charge at PBA D-League's Marinerong Pilipino
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
Jamie Malonzo is eager to bring his leadership skills to Marinerong Pilipino in the PBA D-League.
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
LeBron picks Davis as Antetokounmpo teams up with Embiid in NBA All-Star draft
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
LeBron James choose Los Angeles Lakers teammate Anthony Davis first in the draft while Giannis Antetokounmpo picked 76ers...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Golden State's Russell, others for Minnesota's Wiggins among top deals in wild NBA trade deadline
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Review some of the biggest blockbuster trades that transpired before All-Star weekend.
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Gilas to miss key bigs in Asian qualifier opener
15 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas will embark on its opening campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers against Thailand and Indonesia without...
Sports
fbfb
15 hours ago
Opportunity To Strike
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
San Miguel’s challengers – all coveting the Beermen’s PBA Philippine Cup crown – look to pounce on...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with