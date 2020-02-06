UAAP
Pro-bound: Ateneo's Jarvey Gayoso to skip final UAAP year
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo football prodigy Jarvey Gayoso will no longer be playing out his final year of eligibility with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP. 

This was confirmed by Gayoso himself in an emotional series of posts on Instagram. 

Instead, Gayoso said he will be focusing on his professional stint with the Philippines Football League (PFL) in preparation for "opportunities" to play overseas. 

"After much thought and deliberation, and with the guidance of Ateneo de Manila University and the AMFT [the Ateneo de Manila Football Team], I have decided not to return to the UAAP this year," he said.

"Although this was a tough decision to make, ultimately I had to choose what I believe would be what’s best for me and my future," Gayoso added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

After much thought and deliberation, and with the guidance of Ateneo de Manila University and the AMFT, I have decided not to return to the UAAP this year. Although this was a tough decision to make, ultimately I had to choose what I believe would be what’s best for me and my future. After my stint at this year’s South East Asian games, God blessed me with an opportunity to play professional football overseas. Thus, in preparation for this huge task, I have made the decision to join a local professional team. I will, however, continue to pursue my college degree at the Ateneo, as this has also been a lifelong goal. I have played my heart out for the Ateneo for 8 wonderful years. 8 years that have brought me trials, triumph, and memories I will keep with me forever. As a student, my biggest task was to balance my academics and my love for the sport and along with this, came setbacks that tested my ambition. Being an athlete, I was given the opportunity to compete in football and track and field which strengthened my athleticism and versatility. As a football player, I have suffered devastating losses which helped build my character. And taking on the responsibility of representing my country and my alma mater showed my heart and my passion for the beautiful game. So to my dear Ateneo, I’d like to thank you for giving me the opportunity to strive for an Ateneo education, while proudly representing the blue and white. Playing for the Ateneo has improved every aspect of my life and opened numerous doors for me and I could never thank you enough. Choosing the Ateneo was and will always be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. To the 12th men, thank you for your continuous support and love for the game and for cheering us on through every minute. Thank you for all your sacrifices - for coming to watch our games under the heat of the sun, taking the time off your busy schedules to watch us do what we’re most passionate about, and for crying, celebrating, and fighting with us. (1/2)

A post shared by Jarvey Gayoso (@jarveygayoso) on

His decision comes just after a spirited performance in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games that saw the U22 Azkals just barely secure a playoff berth. 

During his tenure with Ateneo, Gayoso played an instrumental role in clinching the Blue Eagles' two championships in UAAP Seasons 79 and 81.

The football star said that although he would no longer be playing in the collegiate ranks, he would still remain in Ateneo to finish his degree, which he said was one of his lifelong dreams. 

"Playing for the Ateneo has improved every aspect of my life and opened numerous doors for me and I could never thank you enough," wrote Gayoso.

"Choosing the Ateneo was and will always be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

To my teammates, thank you for being a part of my journey as a player. You have all taught me many important things in football and constantly pushed me to be the best that I can be for the team. Thank you all for giving your one big fight whenever we’d face the most difficult situations. We have gone through painful losses, celebrated championship highs, some players have been with me since high school, while others were new faces, but one thing was constant throughout, we were a brotherhood, a wolf pack. It has been an honor playing alongside each and every one of you. To the coaching staff, managers and coach JP Merida, thank you for guiding me to become who I am today. Thank you for pushing me to work my hardest and trusting me to give my all for the team. You have always been like a father to me, coach. I’m thankful that we were able to achieve championships together. I believed in your system and coaching style and it has led, not only me, but the entire football program to greater heights. I know I carry a big part of your legacy and I will continue to keep it as my inspiration wherever my passion takes me. To my family, I thank you for your undying support. Thank you for keeping me grounded and guiding me through situations I couldn’t deal with on my own. I stand proud representing the Ocampo-Gayoso name across my jersey knowing I have such wonderful people in my life cheering me on. You’ve all inspired me to continue carrying the torch Lolo Ed and Lolo Poch once carried. It’s a scary step I’m about to take but knowing that you will all be there for me makes this journey a whole lot more exciting. The Ateneo and the Ateneo Men’s football team have prepared me well enough for my next step. I know the team will continue to represent the Ateneo name with the highest honor. As I continue on with my journey, know that my heart will ALWAYS BLEED BLUE. I will continuously strive to leave a legacy in this beloved school and I will always carry the Jesuit values instilled in me. You have all been a blessing in my journey and I hope to continue to make all of you proud. This is Jarvey Ocampo Gayoso, number 11 signing off! (2/2)

A post shared by Jarvey Gayoso (@jarveygayoso) on

 

