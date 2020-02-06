Pro-bound: Ateneo's Jarvey Gayoso to skip final UAAP year

MANILA, Philippines — Ateneo football prodigy Jarvey Gayoso will no longer be playing out his final year of eligibility with the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the UAAP.

This was confirmed by Gayoso himself in an emotional series of posts on Instagram.

Instead, Gayoso said he will be focusing on his professional stint with the Philippines Football League (PFL) in preparation for "opportunities" to play overseas.

"After much thought and deliberation, and with the guidance of Ateneo de Manila University and the AMFT [the Ateneo de Manila Football Team], I have decided not to return to the UAAP this year," he said.

"Although this was a tough decision to make, ultimately I had to choose what I believe would be what’s best for me and my future," Gayoso added.

His decision comes just after a spirited performance in the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games that saw the U22 Azkals just barely secure a playoff berth.

During his tenure with Ateneo, Gayoso played an instrumental role in clinching the Blue Eagles' two championships in UAAP Seasons 79 and 81.

The football star said that although he would no longer be playing in the collegiate ranks, he would still remain in Ateneo to finish his degree, which he said was one of his lifelong dreams.

"Playing for the Ateneo has improved every aspect of my life and opened numerous doors for me and I could never thank you enough," wrote Gayoso.

"Choosing the Ateneo was and will always be one of the best decisions I’ve ever made."