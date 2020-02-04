UAAP
Carlos Singson (center) is stepping down from his position at NBA Philippines.
Carlos Singson's Facebook
Longtime NBA Philippines main man steps down
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - February 4, 2020 - 6:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Carlo Singson is stepping down from his post as Associate Vice President and Managing Director of NBA Philippines. 

In a press statement Tuesday, Scott Levy, NBA Executive Vice President and Managing Director of NBA Asia, announced that along with Singson's departure, NBA Philippines will stay under NBA Asia, the league’s Asia headquarters based in Hong Kong.  

“Carlo has been an integral part of the NBA family and his wide-ranging efforts have led the business to achieve significant growth in the Philippines over the past decade,” Levy said.

“We thank Carlo for his contributions to the NBA and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career.”

Levy will lead the Philippine business on an interim basis from here on out and will oversee the search for its next Managing Director, the release said. 

Whoever comes off the bench next will have big shoes to fill. With Singson at the helm, the NBA was able to open its first office in the Philippines in 2016, marking its 13th international office. 

He also played a significant role in making the NBA more accessible to its Filipino fans, particularly on its social media channels, along with several other key initiatives for the league's Philippine arm, including the first-ever NBA preseason game played in the Philippines in 2013 and the launch of the league’s youth development program, Jr. NBA Philippines.

Before taking up his current position, Singson previously served as the NBA's Senior Director, Global Marketing Partnerships and Country Manager for the Philippines before assuming his current role in 2015.

“It’s overwhelming to see how much the NBA has grown in the Philippines over my tenure,” said Singson.  

“As a lifelong NBA fan, I am grateful to have contributed to the vision of making the NBA a global league and will continue to cheer on the NBA from the sidelines,” he added.

