Jeson Patrombon
STAR/Joey Mendoza
Patrombon completes PPS Suarez 3-peat
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - February 3, 2020 - 1:32pm

MANILA, Philippines – Jeson Patrombon re-staked his claim as the country's top netter, crushing Joshua Kinaadman with his power game in the opening set then hurdling a minor bump in the second to carve out a 6-2, 6-4 victory for a third straight PPS-PEPP Fr. F. Suarez Open crown at the Villa Aurora Tennis Club in Cebu City over the weekend.

The multi-tilted Iligan City ace strung up four straight games to shatter a 1-all count in the opener then fought back from a pair of one-game deficits in the second by sweeping the last three games to complete the straight-set triumph in two hours and 33 minutes.

It was Patrombon’s third straight Fr. Suarez Cup trophy after dominating fellow Davis Cup veteran Johnny Arcilla in 2018 and routing doubles partner Vicente Anasta via the same scoreline, 6-0, 6-1, last year with the victory coming on the heels of his gold medal feat in the men’s doubles with Casey Alcantara in last year’s Southeast Asian Games.

Winner of the Gov. Umali Cup, Brookside Open, Actifit Open and Pintaflores Open last year, Patrombon, 26, crushed Venz Alforque, 6-3, 6-2, in the quarters then eased out No. 6 Leander Lazaro, 6-2, 6-3, to reach the finals of the event presented by Dunlop and put up by Palawan Pawnshop Palawan Express Pera Padala.

“Patrombon continues to impress and dominate with his form and staying power which the young, aspiring players should emulate,” said Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro, who hopes to produce more Patrombons, Arcillas, Anastas and Kinaadmans through the PPS-PEPP junior circuit.

Sharing the spotlight are Legends doubles winners Jason Benitez and Jordan Cimafranca, who whipped Jonathan Bernardo and Jerry Bernabe, 8-1, for the 30s title; Graeme Foster and Adonis Lominoque, who ripped Bernardo and Bernabe, 8-1, in the 40s finals; and Alquin Antigua and Lominoque, who blasted Mario Guillermo and Roy Tabotabo, 8-2, for the 50s trophy.

Aldrin Geluz, meanwhile, turned back Jason Benitez, 8-4, to annex the 40s men’s singles crown.

Next up is the Best of the Best Top 8 from February 6-11 in San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. For details, call PPS-PEPP Sports Program Development director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.

Patrombon capped his big week by pocketing the doubles plum with Anasta as they toppled Arcilla and Arthur Pantino, 6-3, 6-3, to claim the top P20,000 purse in the event sanctioned by the Unified Tennis Philippines made up of PPS-PEPP, Cebuana Lhuillier, Wilson, Toby’s, Dunlop, Slazenger and B-Meg.

